AccuWeather meteorologists are currently tracking Hurricane Oscar

While the clock appeared to be ticking on the strengthening window for a tropical rainstorm north of Hispaniola, it quickly became better organized and Tropical Storm Oscar formed late Saturday morning. Oscar rapidly intensified, becoming a hurricane early Saturday afternoon. Oscar will bring the risk of flooding downpours as it tracks westward, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nadine formed in the western Caribbean early Saturday morning and is rapidly losing wind intensity after making landfall in Belize midday Saturday.

This wide image of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico was captured on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2024. It shows Nadine, left of center, dissipating over Central America and Hurricane Oscar, right of center, north of the Caribbean islands. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Hurricane Oscar was tracking westward much of last week as a rainstorm, just north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The other rainstorm had been hovering over the western part of the Caribbean Sea most of last week, which became Tropical Storm Nadine.

"Dry air and disruptive breezes (wind shear) held back the intensification process on both systems through Thursday night last week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, "However, wind shear dropped off for both, so there was a window where both rainstorms ramped up into tropical storms on Saturday."

Hurricane Oscar has the potential to strengthen a bit further this weekend.

The period of strengthening will likely end as it encounters increasing wind shear, which will help to turn it southwestward landfall in Cuba on Monday morning. Once it leaves Cuba, it may turn northeastward toward the Bahamas before eventually accelerating into the Atlantic.

Oscar will bring building seas, dangerous surf and increasing downpours for a time in eastern Cuba. Some gusty winds and heavy rain will also push into the southeastern Bahamas. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter added, "Such hurricane impacts to Cuba is extremely concerning because of the ongoing power grid crisis in Cuba. Adding a hurricane hit on top of the existing power failure can make the hurricane impact far worse than what would occur in another hurricane impacting Cuba, further risking lives and resulting in challenges in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from the hurricane’s impacts."

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for the northern Islands of the Caribbean is 2.

Enough rain can be squeezed out on the mountainous terrain and the steep slopes. "Additionally, heavy rain falling in the steep terrain of southeastern Cuba raises serious concerns about major flash flooding as well as mudslides and rockslides. Unfortunately, the combination of these factors may result in a humanitarian crisis in some parts of southeast Cuba should a more intense Oscar make a close pass or even make landfall in Cuba," said Porter.

Nadine dissipates over Mexico

After making landfall near Belize City, Belize, around 12 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Nadine rapidly lost wind intensity inland over Mexico. Some of the energy from Nadine may help to form a new storm on the Pacific side of Mexico this week. However, the new storm should move away from Mexico and not impact land.

Since the circulation of Nadine fell apart over Mexico, a new storm in the Pacific would get a different name. The next name on the 2024 Pacific hurricane list is Kristy.

Quick summary of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season so far

The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30. Thus far, there have been 15 tropical depressions and tropical storms with nine hurricanes, including four major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl set early-season intensity and formation records with maximum sustained winds reaching 165 mph on July 2 over the eastern Caribbean.

Damage and fatalities from late-September Category 4 Hurricane Helene (140-mph maximum sustained winds) continue to be assessed. Still, the Gulf of Mexico hurricane is already one of the deadliest and most destructive in U.S. history.

At one point on Oct. 6, there were three simultaneous hurricanes: Kirk, Leslie and Milton.

Milton, in the Gulf of Mexico, was not only the strongest hurricane of the 2024 season so far but one of the strongest ever in the Atlantic basin, with maximum sustained winds reaching 180 mph on Oct 7.

