Parade of tropical storms lining up in Eastern Pacific, Atlantic basin remains quiet

While Saharan dust and wind shear suppress tropical development in the Atlantic, the eastern Pacific has come alive, with the prospect that three storms could be roaming the basin at once this week.

Two storms, one expected to become a hurricane, are roaming the Eastern Pacific basin as of late this weekend. AccuWeather hurricane experts say that one of them, named Barbara, will bring flooding rainfall and coastal impacts to Mexico.

The flurry of tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific so far this season stands in stark contrast to the quiet Atlantic basin, which is still awaiting its first named tropical storm of the season.

Barbara to brush Mexico, depression may become Cosme soon

On Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific season, formed some 180 miles off the coast of western Mexico. It comes on the heels of the first named storm, Alvin, which roamed far away from land over the final few days of May.

Barbara was already bringing heavy rain and pounding waves to the western Mexican coast, and while it is not expected to make landfall and track nearly parallel offshore to the coast, these impacts will continue through Tuesday. Barbara was rated as less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for hurricanes.

Another storm was getting its act together in Barbara's stead. A new tropical depression formed late Sunday morning and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cosme before the weekend is out. Like Barbara, future Cosme is not expected to directly impact land.

Tropical Storm Barbara (top-right, closest to Mexico) and newly-formed Tropical Depression Three-E (bottom-left) in the Eastern Pacific, as seen on AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite on midday Sunday, June 8.

Remarkably, a fourth tropical storm over the span of fewer weeks might form by mid-June. AccuWeather hurricane experts are highlighting yet another area for potential development between June 13-15. AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva says that one, which would be named Dalila if it strengthens into a tropical storm, may also impact Mexico.

"The Eastern Pacific has come alive with two tropical storms already and likely a third before long," said DaSilva on Sunday afternoon. "This has been a much faster start to the season than the historically slow start in 2024."

It took until the fourth of July for the first named storm to develop last year. The historical average date for the second named storm in the basin is June 24, July 6 for the third and July 15 for the fourth.

In contrast, the Atlantic remains quiet

Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic basin, with hurricane season now over a week old, remains docile. Despite that, AccuWeather hurricane experts will continue to watch one area in particular for potential development into the middle of the month.

"There can be a pulse of moisture associated with the Central American Gyre that is expected to form later this week," said DaSilva. "This moisture combined with other favorable atmospheric conditions can allow for development between June 13-17, which would occur in the far western Caribbean or the southern Gulf."

Farther out in the basin, an abundance of wind shear and Saharan dust from Africa continues to inhibit development.

"The average first named storm in the Atlantic is June 20, but development over the central and eastern basin looks unfavorable through June at this time," added DaSilva.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, with AccuWeather hurricane experts continuing to expect a busy season overall.

