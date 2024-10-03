Mules in North Carolina underscore importance of diverse and versatile solutions in disaster response

As North Carolina grapples with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, an unexpected but invaluable ally has emerged in the relief efforts.

Copied

Volunteers on mules were spotted transporting medical supplies to Helene flood victims in parts of North Carolina.

It almost feels like a scene from a century ago: people on mules loaded down with supplies, winding their way through the rugged mountains. Yet, this is the reality of 2024, in the wake of Hurricane Helene—the second most devastating hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. in over 50 years.

As North Carolina grapples with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, an unexpected but invaluable ally has emerged in the relief efforts: mules. These resilient animals are playing a critical role in delivering aid to residents in the state's hard-to-reach mountainous regions.

A pack of mules navigates treacherous roads to deliver much-needed add to trapped residents in North Carolina. (Photo credit: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch/Facebook)

Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida last week, has left a trail of destruction across five Southeastern states. With the death toll surpassing 200, the affected regions are in desperate need of aid. North Carolina, in particular, has been severely impacted, with many roads rendered impassable due to storm damage. The North Carolina Emergency Management Agency has advised that all roads in western North Carolina "should be considered closed to all non-emergency travel."

A member of the Mountain Mule Packer Ranch team leads a pack of mules into the mountains. (Photo credit: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch/Facebook)

In response to the crisis, government agencies, organizations and businesses have mobilized to deliver food, water and other emergency supplies to the affected areas. Semi-trucks, helicopters and military planes are being used to transport aid. However, in the mountainous regions of North Carolina, where vehicle access is limited, Mountain Mule Packers have enlisted their mules to help with the load.

Mountain Mule Packers to the Rescue

Mountain Mule Packers, a ranch specializing in "extreme terrain pack animal supply trains," delivered their first batch of aid on Monday. Using two fully-loaded trucks and several stock trailers, the team transported food, water and diapers to the western part of the state. According to a post on the ranch's Facebook page, each mule can carry about 200 pounds of supplies, making them ideal for navigating the rugged terrain.

Trees and debris cover a road, revealing how impassable roads in western North Carolina have become. (Photo credit: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch/Facebook)

"Mules and packers had a busy day yesterday...helping many people and bringing in a large amount of needed supplies! The stories We are praying along with you and working as hard as we can to help as many as possible," the organization posted on Facebook on Thursday.

After making it to safety, a woman hugs a mule who helped her down the mountain, saying it was the first time she had cried. (Photo credit: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch/Facebook)

Mike Toberer, a trainer at Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, explained the process to The Associated Press. "We'll take our chainsaws, and we'll push those mules through." This hands-on approach ensures that even the most remote areas receive the supplies they need.

Mountain Mule Packers said their mules are well-trained for missions such as the one unfolding in North Carolina. "They have had many roles in their careers, from hauling camping gear and fresh hunt, pulling wagons and farm equipment; to serving in training the best of the very best of our military special forces, carrying weapons, medical supplies, and even wounded soldiers," the group posted on Facebook.

A mule named Apache takes a break before another aid mission. (Photo credit: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch/Facebook)

As North Carolina continues to recover from the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, the efforts of Mountain Mule Packers and their resilient mules serve as a testament to the power of innovation and adaptability in times of crisis. Their ability to traverse extreme terrain and deliver essential supplies to isolated communities underscores the importance of diverse and versatile solutions in disaster response.

For more information on Mountain Mule Packers, click here.