Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia

President Biden surveyed Hurricane Helene’s destruction in the Carolinas while Vice President Harris met with community leaders and delivered meals in Georgia.

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Hurricane Helene-ravaged regions in North Carolina and Georgia on Wednesday, as they promised the United States government would help in recovery efforts "for the long haul," and announced full reimbursement to local governments for the cost of the storm damage.

Standing in front of a house damaged by a large tree, Harris thanked "all of those who are working to get folks the support and relief that they so desperately need and so rightly deserve."

"I am here to personally take a look at the devastation, which is extraordinary and it is particularly devastating in terms of the loss of life that this community has experienced, the loss of normalcy and the loss of critical resources," Harris said, as she announced Biden had approved "100% federal reimbursement of local costs."

"The burden to local governments, including the state government, is pretty immense," Harris said. "That will have a huge impact on our ability to get relief to people as quickly as possible."

Harris thanked the first responders, who are also experiencing their own losses following Hurricane Helene.

"And yet they leave their home, leave their family to go to centers like where I was earlier to do the work of helping perfect strangers," Harris said.

Harris also promised federal assistance.

"FEMA is providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, including food, baby formula and the like," Harris said. "FEMA is also providing tens-of-thousands more dollars for folks to help them be able to deal with home repairs, to be able to cover a deductible if they have insurance and also to cover hotel costs."

(Photo credit: Adam Schultz/UPI)

(Photo credit: Adam Schultz/UPI)

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, received an on-the-ground assessment of damage in Augusta from officials. Plans are underway for her to visit Asheville, N.C., and other locations in western North Carolina damaged by the storm.

Hurricane Helene killed more than 190 people while leaving a 500-mile path of destruction as the Category 4 storm hit Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, leaving damage as far west of Tennessee and north of Virginia.

The tour through hurricane-damaged areas takes Harris off the campaign trail. She visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C., on Monday after a campaign swing in California and the West Coast.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, visited Georgia on Monday to view the storm devastation in the city of Valdosta.

"We're not talking about politics now. We have to all get together and get this solved. We need a lot of help. They have to have a lot of help down here," Trump said in remarks.

"There are no Democrats, Republicans, only Americans and our job is to help as many people as we can, as quickly as we can, and as thoroughly as we can," Biden said Wednesday during his visit to Raleigh, N.C., that included an aerial tour of the devastation.

Biden warned the cost of the storm could reach billions of dollars, as he said it reached "historic proportions."

"We have to jump start this recovery process," the president said. "People are scared to death. This is urgent."

"I'm here to say the United States, the nation, has your back," Biden added. "They're not leaving until you're back on your feet completely."

Before departing from the White House for Wednesday's tour, Biden announced he had directed up to 1,000 active-duty troops to support the North Carolina National Guard in its hurricane response.

"These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina," Biden said in a statement. "They have the manpower and logistical capabilities to get this vital job done, and fast. They will join hundreds of North Carolina National Guard members deployed under the state authorities in support of the response."

Biden also visited South Carolina on Wednesday, where he met with first responders, as well as state and local officials.