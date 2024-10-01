Helene becomes the 2nd-deadliest U.S. hurricane since 2000

Five days after Hurricane Helene hit the Florida coast, it continues to rack up staggering numbers across the Southeast, an illustration of the storm's wide-reaching effects.

Copied

AccuWeather experts are projecting the total damage and economic losses from Helene to reach more than $145 billion, which is more than double the costs of Hurricane Florence.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the scale of its destruction continues to expand with each passing day.

Just four days after unleashing a staggering 42 trillion gallons of rainfall, Helene has etched its name in history as the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the United States mainland this century. The numbers alone tell a harrowing tale of nature's unbridled power and the enduring impact of this catastrophic event.

165 fatalities; 2nd deadliest

Damaged cars sit along Mill Creek in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene's flooding on September 30, 2024, in Old Fort, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Helene's grim death toll has passed 165 people, with deaths reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. In Buncombe County, home to Asheville, at least 600 people were still missing as of Monday.

The latest death toll makes Helene the U.S. mainland's second-deadliest tropical storm since 2000, behind Hurricane Katrina, which killed at least 1,200 people, and surpassing Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Sandy, which each caused around 160 fatalities. Only three other storms have been as deadly since 1950, including hurricanes Diane, Camille, and Audrey. Helene's ranking falls one notch when Including Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico in 2017.

$160 billion

AccuWeather has increased its estimate of the total damage and economic loss from Hurricane Helene to $145 billion to $160 billion. The increase reflects the additional grim damage reports received since landfall. In particular, the catastrophic flooding disaster in the southern Appalachians including Asheville, North Carolina, and surrounding areas, as well as the widespread storm surge impacts along the populated west coast of Florida, such as Tampa Bay, are significant contributing factors to the estimate.

42 trillion gallons of rain

You could fill Lake Tahoe with all the rain that fell on the southeast U.S. during Hurricane Helene, the AP reports. The 42 trillion gallons of rainfall would also be equivalent to the flow of Niagara Falls for 1.75 years.

Rainfall between Wednesday and Friday during Hurricane Helene.

100,000 pounds

The North Carolina Air National Guard has delivered over 100,000 pounds of FEMA supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. The group also rescued more than 500 people and 64 animals from the storm.

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard transport more than 100,000 pounds of essential goods to Western North Carolina in support of humanitarian efforts following Helene. The cargo, delivered aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, consisted of more than 48 pallets of water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and other vital supplies. (Photo by US Air National Guard Technical Sergeant Juan M Paz)

15 feet

Destruction in Steinhatchee, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (Image: Aaron Rigsby)

Based on computer modeling, The National Hurricane Center estimated that Hurricane Helene's storm surge reached at least 15 feet near Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Horseshoe Beach, Florida. The only tidal gauge in the Big Bend of Florida, at Cedar Key, reached 9.3 feet, smashing its previous record of 6.9 feet set during Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

1,640,911 customers without power

Four days after Hurricane Helene made landfall, the U.S., 1.6 million customers were still in the dark on Tuesday morning. The vast majority of that number are residents of the western Carolinas and eastern Georgia. North Carolina outages have slowly been ticking downwards, but the state reported the same number at 9 a.m. on Tuesday as it did at 7 a.m. on Monday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Twenty-six counties are still 60 to 100 percent offline. At the peak of the storm, 4.8 million customers lost power, the largest concurrent number since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Helene leaves towns in shambles across North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina

5,000 trees

Georgia Power said Hurricane Helene was the most destructive storm in the state's history, with more than 5,000 power poles needing repair or replacement and 425 miles of wire needing to be restrung. Duke Power confirmed over 6,000 poles down in northwest South Carolina. Numbers from North Carolina are not yet available.

Rhonda Bell looks on after an Oak tree landed on her 100-year-old home after Hurricane Helene moved through, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

33 tornadoes

An EF3 tornado spun up by Hurricane Helene on Friday injured 15 people, some critically, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. It was one of 33 tornado reports during the storm. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least a dozen tornadoes so far.

In this photo provided by the City of Rocky Mount, cars are piled along the side of Hing Ta Restaurant after a tornado hit Rocky Mount, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (City of Rocky Mount via AP)

5,785 Guardsmen

A total of 5,785 National Guardsmen have been deployed in the southeastern states, according to the Pentagon. This includes boots on the ground as well as helicopters, drones, search and rescue teams and high-water vehicles.

Members of the Florida National Guard stand at their post near destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

209 warnings

Hurricane Helene leaves trail of destruction, major flooding

The National Weather Service issued 209 flash flood warnings during Hurricane Helene. That number includes 36 flash flood emergency statements, 29 of which were issued on Friday. That smashes the previous record number of 12 flash flood emergencies issued in one day.

36.65 inches of rain

An American flag sits in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

An unofficial rainfall report attributed to a NWS cooperative observer at Jonas Ridge, North Carolina, reported more than 3 feet of rain from Hurricane Helene. An AccuWeather Ambient Weather rain gauge at Jeter Mountain calculated 32.51 inches during the storm. The highest official total the National Weather Service has reported so far is 30.78 inches at Busick, North Carolina.

10.18 feet

The French Broad River near Asheville rose more than 10 feet beyond its previous record. The river gauge has been in operation for at least 23 years. At least four river gauges in the Asheville area surpassed their previous height records during Hurricane Helene.

106 mph at 6,684 feet

The second-highest wind gust from Hurricane Helene was recorded on top of Mount Mitchell, North Carolina, more than 430 miles from landfall. The peak's unique height, at 6,684 feet, poked up into the storm's higher winds that weren't observed on the ground at lower elevations. The highest wind gust, 107 miles per hour, was measured by a buoy offshore from Florida's west coast.