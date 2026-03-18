Major Cyclone Narelle to strike Australia 4th time

Tropical Cyclone Narelle has made landfall three times in Australia in the last week, and it's not done yet.

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Video from Western Australia shows strong winds from Tropical Cyclone Narelle roaring through parts of the Australian state on March 26.

Tropical Cyclone Narelle made a rare landfall Friday March 20 as a Category 4 storm on Australia's Cape York Peninsula between Lockhart River and Coen. The strongest storm to make landfall in Queensland was Yassi in 2011, and Narelle rivaled its intensity.

The storm has made 3 landfalls

Because it has been traversing the outer edge of the country, it has made landfall several times. The second landfall occurred in the far northeastern portion of the Northern Territory in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Narelle made its third landfall in the Kimberley region of Western Australia around 6 p.m. local time Monday, March 23.

Narelle isn't done yet

Narelle moved off the Kimberley coast, near Kuri Bay, around 8am, local time Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist/Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.

"Narelle has strengthened to a Cat 3 hurricane equivalent, and has started its southerly turn," Nicholls added Thursday.

Narelle is expected to make its final landfall along the Gascoyne coast of Western Australia later Friday or Friday night, local time. Heavy rain & strong winds will spread southward across western Western Australia Thursday night into Saturday, local time.

Narelle's track is unusual. Only three other storms have made triple landfalls, with Tropical Cyclone Steve 2000 being the only one that did a southward turn, Nicholls said.

"The last storm most closely matching the forecast of Narelle was Cyclone Bianca in 2011," he added.