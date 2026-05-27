Spring snow closes Tioga Road into Yosemite National Park

The closure comes as a cold storm settles over California, lowering snow levels to below 7,000 feet, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

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Many visitors traveled to Yosemite National Park to catch the annual and iconic “Firefall” effect at Horsetail Fall on Feb. 19. This occurs when sunset lines up perfectly with the waterfall.

A late-spring storm is bringing snow to California’s Sierra Nevada, prompting Yosemite National Park officials to temporarily close Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120 through the park.

Park rangers closed the road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, due to forecast snow and hazardous travel conditions. The closure blocks access over Tioga Pass from the east, a high-elevation route that is especially vulnerable to wintry weather even late in the season.

File photo: Yosemite National Park Tioga Pass Entrance Station. (Image: NPS)

Drivers can still enter Yosemite National Park via Highways 41, 140 and 120 from the west, according to park officials.

The closure comes as a cold storm settles over California, lowering snow levels to below 7,000 feet, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said. Tioga Pass sits at an elevation of 9,943 feet.

“An upper-level low is sitting over California and will remain largely stalled in the area today through tomorrow,” Zehr said.

Snow could also fall at the top of Half Dome and El Capitan, both of which rise above 7,000 feet, but precipitation in Yosemite Valley should be mostly rain.

That's not static on the I-80 Castle Peak camera ... that's snow ❄️. Remember to slow down during wet weather and drive safe. Mountain highways are wet with recent showers.@CaltransHQ @NWSSacramento @NWSReno pic.twitter.com/WiOi5TzIQ8 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 26, 2026

Snow levels are expected to rise gradually from Wednesday into Friday as the storm slowly warms. While the snow is not expected to fall steadily or heavily for the entire period, repeated snow showers could still create hazardous travel conditions along high-elevation roads.

Several inches of snow are likely to accumulate in the Sierra Nevada through Friday, Zehr said. Higher ground temperatures, following much of May with temperatures well above historical averages, should help limit snow totals in some areas.

Accumulations of 2-4 inches are expected between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, with 4-8 inches possible between 8,000 and 10,000 feet.

Tioga Road is one of Yosemite’s most scenic and weather-sensitive routes. Spring storms can quickly bring snow, ice and reduced visibility to the roadway, especially at higher elevations.

Park officials said they will evaluate Tioga Road after the storm passes. Visitors are urged to check road conditions before traveling by calling 209-372-0200, then pressing 1 and 1.