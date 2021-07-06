It's been nearly a century since Tampa last sustained a direct hit by a hurricane, apart from a glancing blow four years ago, and the city has once again escaped with only minimal damage from a tropical system that could've been much worse. A hurricane warning was in effect for Tampa, but as Hurricane Elsa approached Tampa during the overnight hours, it weakened back to tropical storm force and stayed about 65 miles west of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center.Elsa was drifting about 115 miles northwest of Tampa per the latest NHC advisory at 8 a.m. EDT.

A jogger makes his way along Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall, during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Wednesday morning that the city was "fortunate" to only have experienced minimal damage and flooding. Castor said there were downed trees and power lines around the city, and urged residents to not drive through standing water. "Use common sense, be safe. It is going to be a good day here in Tampa Bay," Castor said, expressing optimism that the city's weather-themed hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, will claim the Stanley Cup tonight at home in front of a raucous crowd. As for how Tampa keeps avoiding direct strikes from hurricanes, some locals say the answer can be attributed to supernatural forces.