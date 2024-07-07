Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Matagorda Peninsula, a 38-mile-long barrier island on the Texas Gulf Coast, just before 4 a.m. CDT Monday morning, about 150 miles up the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi. The storm roared ashore with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

"I'm getting hammered by the strongest winds yet by Hurricane Beryl," AccuWeather storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from a dark Sargent Beach as winds roared around him. "We've lost power, I can't see much, but I can see roofs ripping off."

According to PowerOutage.US, about 146,000 customers are without power in Texas, with 12,000 in Matagorda County and 15,000 in nearby Brazoria. As of 4:30 a.m. CDT, Wharton, Jackson, and Galveston counties account for nearly 13,000 more customers without power.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack recorded as strong winds from Beryl blew around heavy rain on July 7.

Beryl restrengthened into a hurricane on Sunday while moving over very warm Gulf waters after making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Friday on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

The area near landfall in eastern Texas is enduring the strongest wind gusts from Beryl. Outer rain bands are bringing flooding downpours and a risk of tornadoes to the area, including in highly populated Houston. Dangerous storm surge flooding is beginning along the coast.

"Beryl is expected to produce a damaging and life-threatening storm surge as high as 6-10 feet in and around Matagorda Bay," said Pydynowski. "This will also push water into smaller bays like Lavaca Bay and bring storm surge flooding to towns such as Point Comfort and Port Lavaca."

Residents in Harris County, Texas – which includes Houston – should take shelter from midnight until noon Monday as Beryl moves through the region, county judge Lina Hidalgo announced Sunday.

“We need you to prepare and be ready for the next 24 hours,” Hidalgo said in a Sunday evening news conference.

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that rainfall tallying up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches can fall over a span of less than a day across eastern Texas into Monday and Monday night.

"The most intense rainfall, ranging from 8 to 12 inches in most areas, will occur near the storm’s landfall location along the east-central Texas coast, extending up to Houston and Tyler," added Roys. Many of the same spots in this zone have had a very wet spring and early summer, which led to deadly flooding.