A couple was seen on social media trying to call out for help and escape their completely flooded home in Winter Springs, an Orlando suburb, on Thursday.

A friend of Dimitrios Frantzis and his fiancé Amanda Trompeta posted a video and “jaw-dropping images” showing the extent of Hurricane Ian’s torrential rain damage and deep floodwaters throughout the couple’s home. Water can be seen almost reaching the kitchen countertops where a pet cat sought refuge, and furniture is floating around the dining room.

Frantzis, with slight agitation in his voice, at one point provides an update on their situation: “The boat people rode by outside but this door was still stuck so I couldn’t open the door to yell at them, and Amanda panicked a little bit so I stood opening the window to scream at them, she was screaming at them…. so, we just missed them,” he said.

The rescue mission is a stressful one, but I just got an update that rescue responders were able to pick them up pic.twitter.com/gWfwlTjYWA — Amanda Rabines (@amanda_rabines) September 29, 2022

But in a happy ending, the couple eventually makes it out safely when another rescue crew from Seminole County passed through their neighborhood and was able to pick them up. “They are on a boat headed to dryer [sic] land!” friend Amanda Rabines posted on Twitter, as Trompeta is seen clutching her cat on the boat. “The rescue mission is a stressful one,” Rabines noted. Rainfall in the Orlando region ended up topping close to 17 inches from the hurricane.