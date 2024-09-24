Helen's storm surge has risen to as high as 2.5 feet above normal on the Florida Coast, causing flooding in many beach towns Thursday morning, including Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Clearwater Beach. Hurricane Helene's storm surge will continue to increase as she moves towards landfall tonight at 10 p.m. EDIT as a Category 4 hurricane.
Storm surge from Hurricane Helene, as reported by tidal gauges on the morning of Sept. 26, 2024. (NOAA)
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reported live from Tallahassee on the evening of Sept. 25 as heavy rain began falling and time began running out for preparations for Hurricane Helene.
Click here for the latest Florida evacuation orders including a list and a map.
Click here to read the forecast: Hurricane Helene to roar ashore in Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell is in Apalachicola, Florida, near where Helene is projected to make landfall as a life-threatening Category 4 storm. “It was a mad dash in the rain yesterday to get sand bags filled up,” Wadell said. To make matters worse, the weather didn’t cooperate on Wednesday, with thunder, lightning and a flash flood warning, which slowed down last-minute preparations.
Some residents told Wadell that they are evacuating, while others said they were hunkering down to ride out the storm. “We do expect to see more people packing up and leaving here later today,” Wadell added. There are still a few hours for people to evacuate, but time is quickly running out.
Rain has already begun in Tallahassee, Florida, but conditions will rapidly worsen as Helene’s center moves northward. The most severe conditions in Tallahassee are expected between 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 120 mph. Such strong winds can damage structures and cause widespread power outages. Additionally, Helene could bring up to a foot of rain, nearly three times the average rainfall for the entire month of September. The window for evacuation is closing, and those planning to stay should ensure all preparations are completed by midday.
Hurricane Helene on satellite on the morning of Sept. 26, 2024.
Hurricane Helene is intensifying as it barrels toward Florida with maximum winds rising to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Helene to grow even stronger throughout the day, eventually becoming a major Category 4 hurricane. At landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Thursday evening - between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. EDT - Helene will have maximum sustained winds of 130-135 mph, with much stronger gusts to at least 150 mph.
As Helene moves inland over Georgia and into the Carolinas, hurricane-force winds are expected to cause widespread power outages. Additionally, 8 to 12 inches of rain could fall over the mountains of North Carolina, South Carolina, and northern Georgia, leading to significant flooding.
“Helene is a very dangerous hurricane and could become a ‘once-in-a-generation storm’ across western South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as northern and eastern Georgia,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. “Helene could cause a flooding disaster in some areas of the southeastern United States, especially in northern Georgia, upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter added. “Some communities may be cut off with no way to enter or exit for days if there is damage to infrastructure such as bridges and roadways.”
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft atop, is vertical at the launch pad of Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch to the International Space Station. (NASA/SpaceX)
Deteriorating conditions from Hurricane Helene is forcing NASA and SpaceX to delay the next crewed launch to the International Space Station. The Crew-9 mission was slated to blast off on Thursday, but the launch has been postponed to Saturday due to Helene. “[T]he storm system is large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island regions on Florida’s east coast,” NASA said in a press release.
The Crew-9 mission will launch NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the International Space Station on a five-month mission. The pair will join NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who arrived at the station in June on the Boeing Starliner, but stayed in space when the spacecraft returned to Earth earlier in September. All four astronauts will return to Earth early next year in the SpaceX Dragon capsule.
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after striking out against Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Marcus Walden in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A late season MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and Thursday, will be postponed to next week in advance of Helene.
The storm will first make landfall in Florida before moving inland towards Georgia and the Carolinas. AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the Carolinas and Georgia.
As for the Mets and Braves, the postponed games Wednesday and Thursday will be made up on Monday as a doubleheader in Atlanta
Flooding submerged cars and streets in Cancun on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Helene passed within 60 miles of the city, dropping 5 to 6 inches of rain. High winds also battered the coastal city and an island offshore, where a 69 mph wind gust was measured.
While Helene will make landfall as a major hurricane in Florida, other states are also preparing for the storm including Georgia, where Atlanta is bracing or flooding and high winds.
South Carolina is also a state that will be impacted. Earlier today, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency. While he says that South Carolina will luckily avoid the brunt of Helene, there is still a very real risk of flooding, high winds and isolated tornadoes.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the Carolinas and Georgia. "Helene is a very dangerous hurricane and could become a 'once-in-a-generation storm' across western South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as northern and eastern Georgia," said Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations.
Because of the elevated and rugged terrain, there's also the opportunity for landslides in the mountains.
Up to 40 million people are expected to be impacted by Hurricane Helene when the storm makes landfall on Sept. 26. Leslie Hudson reports from Tampa where a hospital is ramping up storm preparations.
AccuWeather's Leslie Hudson reported from Tampa General Hospital which is ramping up storm preparations. Tree and wind damage is expected to bring extensive power outages to Tampa when the storm arrives in earnest tomorrow.
In order to prepare, Hudson says, Tampa General is making use of aquafences to help mitigate damage around the perimeter as operations continue through Helene. "This is the forth year the hospital has used the aquafence," Hudson said. "It has worked very successfully for them... they were the first hospital in the country to use this aquafence."
Dustin Pasteur, VP of Facilities and Construction at Tampa General explained to Hudson that these fences are built to withstand up to 130 mph winds and are nine feet tall.
Last year with Idalia, Hudson says the area around the hospital got a storm surge of around 4-7 feet. Helene is expected to bring 5-8 feet of storm surge or higher, leaning to concerns about flooding.
One of Florida’s largest airports is preparing to close as Hurricane Helene approaches the state. Tampa International Airport announced it will suspend all operations for commercial and cargo flights starting at 2 a.m. EDT on Thursday. “The airport and its partners will use the time before the suspension to prepare the airfield and terminals, securing jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft before the storm arrives on Thursday,” the airport stated on its website.
The airport plans to reopen on Friday after assessing the damage from Helene, though an exact time has not yet been announced. Travelers with plans to fly into or out of any airport in the southeastern United States in the coming days should check their flight status, as the widespread impacts of Helene may cause ongoing delays and cancellations.
Atlanta will not be far enough inland to escape impacts from Helene as the storm moves north through Georgia.AccuWeather meteorologists say the worst conditions will arrive at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday and last through 11 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph, with 8 to 12 inches of rainfall causing flash flooding.
Regional power outages are expected and there is also a tornado risk. Flight cancellations will increase leading up to Friday and could have a ripple effect across the airline industry as Atlanta is one of the biggest travel hubs across the United States.
Jane Castor, mayor of Tampa, Florida, shares the evacuation orders she’s issued among other preparations as the city braces for the impacts of Hurricane Helene this Thursday, Sept. 26.
"The time to evacuate is now," Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said at a press conference with Florida Gov. DeSantis Wednesday afternoon. “If you are ordered to evacuate, please do so. The time to put your disaster plan into action is now. Make those final plans, make sure you’ve got stuff for the kids, pets, and seniors in your household.”
Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor told AccuWeather her top priority is making sure people know what’s coming and are prepared. “We as a municipality have prepared as we do every year, always hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”
Pinellas County ordered a mandatory evacuation of long-term healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living centers and hospitals in zone A. The county sits on a peninsula surrounded by Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
“We’ve changed this philosophy over the past few years, you know, you don’t have to go to another state, just go to higher ground, again, hiding from the wind and running from the water…As I alway say, you get in a confrontation with Mother Nature, Mother Nature wins 100% of the time so be prepared and heed the warnings,” Mayor Castor said.
Click here for the latest Florida evacuation orders, which include a list and a map.
Melissa Seixas of Duke Energy Florida shares how her team is preparing to respond to widespread power outages, which is expected when Helene makes landfall over the state on Thursday as a hurricane.
At a press conference at TECO Energy in Tampa, which serves nearly a million customers in West Central Florida, Florida Gov. DeSantis urged people to prepare for extensive power outages. “It is anticipated that there is going to be power outages. So folks have an opportunity to plan for that. Now you still have time to make the preparations and put your plan in place today. But that time is running out. This storm, I think, as you know, is, basically in the area of Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s it’s moving past that, and then it’s going to have pretty much a clear runway in the Gulf of Mexico.”
AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan DePodwin said Hurricane Helene will bring widespread inland wind damage that can cause power outages that last days to perhaps weeks, adding there is an increasing risk of significant power outages and flooding in the Atlanta metro area. “Helene is a very dangerous storm and may be a ‘once-in-a-generation storm’ for some across western South Carolina and North Carolina along with northern and eastern Georgia.”
It was a beautiful morning in Apalachicola, Florida, on Wednesday with a colorful sunrise and a calm ocean. But all of that will change in the next 36 hours as Helene bears down and makes landfall near the coastal city. “There is the potential for a lot of homes and a lot of businesses to flood here in Apalachicola,” AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said. “The town’s surrounded by water. You’ve got the river, creeks and the bay all flowing out to the Gulf of Mexico.” Watch Wadell’s full interview from Apalachicola below:
Hurricane Helene is growing and strengthening as it starts to track from the Caribbean sea to the Gulf of Mexico, becoming a Category 1 storm at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday. It will continue to strengthen, likely to intensify into a Category 2 by Wednesday evening with maximum sustained winds of at least 96 mph. “It even has a shot to become a Category 4 hurricane before landfall,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva added. The hurricane is so large that it will have impacts far beyond where it makes landfall, including all of the Florida Peninsula.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes has been increased to a 4 for Helene. The change from a 3 to a 4 was made due to the significant risk of catastrophic inland flooding, widespread power outage risk, and to amplify the message that Helene is an extremely dangerous storm. AccuWeather’s RealImpact Scale is a comprehensive scale that captures every aspect of a hurricane, including winds, flood potential, storm surge and economic damage & loss. In comparison, the Saffir-Simpson scale only accounts for maximum wind speed to determine the category of a storm.
While hoping for the best, many people along the Florida Panhandle were preparing for the worst on Sept. 24, bracing for impact from Helene.
Although Helene is not moving directly toward Central Florida, its outer bands will reach the region by Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
As Helene approaches landfall in Florida, Disney World said it will remain open. “We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the park said in a statement. While the park will be open on Thursday, its miniature golf courses and the Typhoon Lagoon water park will be closed. The theme park resort also said its Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled for Thursday.
“We are closely monitoring the projected path of Hurricane Helene as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members,” Disney said in a statement.
The park has a hurricane policy allowing visitors to reschedule or cancel.
“If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area — or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified, or canceled online, including changes to travel dates.”
This policy also applies to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in the event a hurricane warning is issued for those destinations.
For more information on Walt Disney’s policy, click here.
Universal Orlando Resort said it will also remain open but the park is closely monitoring the weather.
For more information on Universal Orlando’s severe weather policy, click here.
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay both offer a “Weather-or-Not Assurance” policy.
If extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld invites them back within 12 months – at no extra charge for park admission.
Click here for more information on SeaWorld’s inclement weather policy. Click here for more information on Busch Garden’s policy.
Legoland Florida is open but also has a hurricane policy. For more information on Legoland Florida’s hurricane policy, click here.
Helene is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that the eye of the storm will strike an area between Mexico Beach and Horseshoe Beach, Florida. This an area that has been hit by several hurricanes in recent years, including Category 5 Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Category 4 Hurricane Idalia in 2023. As Helene moves inland, the eye of the storm could approach or move directly over Tallahassee.
Wednesday will be the last day for residents in this region of Florida to prepare or evacuate ahead of Helene. According to The Associated Press, President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for Florida, which will provide federal resources to assist with last-minute preparations such as distributing food, water, and generators. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has also declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Helene’s impacts as it moves inland.
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Helene early Wednesday morning. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
More than 3 million people in Florida and Georgia are currently under a hurricane warning as Helene is expected to make landfall as a dangerous hurricane along the Gulf Coast in less than 48 hours. The warning area extends from Tallahassee through Cedar Key, Florida, and reaches inland into parts of southern Georgia. Additionally, over 39 million residents, including those in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida, are under a tropical storm warning.
Time is quickly running out for residents to either prepare for the storm or evacuate. Helene is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle late on Thursday, but rain and wind will begin to affect Florida as early as Wednesday and continue to expand through Wednesday night. Furthermore, a dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is anticipated to escalate as Helene approaches. In some areas north of Tampa to Apalachicola, the water levels could rise higher than single-story buildings.
Drone footage of homes along the coast of Florida's Panhandle ahead of Helene. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a declared state of emergency to 61 of Florida's 67 counties with only a handful of counties in Southeast Florida excluded as Helene heads towards the southeastern United States.
Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in Florida for 41 counties.
"I think the fact that this would be forecasted as a major [hurricane] at this point without formation, shows that this has a potential to be a really, really significant storm," DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties are not on the list.
(iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Leon County School District (Leon Schools), which covers Florida's capital Tallahassee, announced that it would close schools early on Wednesday and also cancel school Thursday and Friday in advance of Helene's landfall.
"I'm not a 'close the schools' guy," Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I always want the schools open and I know the burden that puts on our parents."
The school closures come on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis declaring a state of emergency in more than 60 counties due to the threat of Helene later this week. “Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm,” DeSantis said on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Leon Schools will be closing early to provide support as shelters. Other school districts including Franklin County schools will also be closed Wednesday through Friday.
The name "Helene" has been used for Atlantic tropical storms six times in the past, but none of those storms caused enough damage for the name to be retired. Most recently, Tropical Storm Helene 2012 made landfall in Central America and Mexico, but caused little damage. Tropical Storm Helene 2000 hit the western Florida Panhandle, causing heavy rain in Florida and the Carolinas.
The first so-named storm, Hurricane Helene 1958, came very close to landfall on the North Carolina coast at Category 4 strength, doing damage along the southeast coast. Wilmington, North Carolina set a new record wind speed of 135 mph, besting the reading from infamous Hurricane Hazel, that hit as a Category 4 storm just 40 miles southwest four years earlier. Helene then made landfall on Nova Scotia, Canada, becoming the worst storm to hit in 21 years
AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell is in Panama City Beach, Florida, where the area is expected to be significantly impacted by Helene, which is expected to make landfall in the state as a major hurricane.
Drone footage of homes along the coast of Florida's Panhandle ahead of Helene. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Franklin and Gulf Counties, near the area of Florida’s Panhandle where forecasters predict Helene will make landfall as a powerful hurricane. “Now is the time to make decisions regarding evacuation,” said the Franklin County Emergency Management. “If you choose to evacuate, please ensure you carry your driver’s license with you.”
The storm surge in these areas could reach nearly 10 feet, which is almost as tall as some single-story houses along the coast. “NOW is the time to check and replenish your disaster supply kits if you have not done so already,” advised Gulf County Emergency Management. Experts recommend gathering several days’ worth of food and water, as well as medications, important documents, cash, and extra clothing when preparing for the storm or ahead of evacuations.
Helene is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane near Tallahassee, Florida, prompting city officials to act swiftly to ensure everyone is prepared. “We’re encouraging all our residents, now is the time to take care of business,” Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey told AccuWeather during an interview on Tuesday morning. “Secure your homes, secure all of your belongings, because once we get into the dangerous areas, we need everyone to stay at home or go somewhere safe.” Dailey also mentioned that they are expecting “significant power outages” due to the numerous trees in and around the city, but officials are already preparing for cleanup and power restoration efforts after Helene has passed. “Tallahassee will be prepared,” he added. Watch the full interview below:
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey joins AccuWeather to explain how the city is gearing up for the upcoming storm.
Flooding is among the most destructive and deadly aspects of a hurricane, and Helene will pose a significant storm surge risk due to its size and power as it approaches landfall. “This can be a large hurricane with life-threatening impacts such as storm surge and flooding rain hundreds of miles away from where the storm makes landfall,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Storm surge between 1 and 3 feet is expected from the Florida Keys to Mobile, Alabama, but extensive coastal flooding is expected near and to the east of where Helene will make landfall.
Water will pile up in Tampa Bay, reaching 6 to 10 feet above normal tide levels, but the worst is expected farther north around Florida’s Big Bend. Storm surge levels may approach 15 feet along a 150-mile swath of the coast from near Apalachicola through Crystal River. A small area northeast of Apalachicola could experience even higher water levels, with surges reaching 15-20 feet—higher than most single-story buildings. Experts urge residents in this area to start preparing for the storm now and to heed local officials’ evacuation orders if issued.
This image of the western Caribbean Sea was captured on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2024, shows showers and thunderstorms shortly before organizing into Tropical Storm Helene. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)
A tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean has strengthened into Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The center of the storm is around 600 miles south of Tampa, but is expected to turn north, track through the gap between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will quickly ramp up into a large hurricane.
Helene will take a similar path to Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Aug. 5 as a Category 1 hurricane. However, Helene is forecast to be significantly larger and more powerful than Debby, making it a more dangerous storm. “A long week is on the way here with significant impacts at the coast and well inland,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
A tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean is on the verge of intensifying into a major storm, posing a significant risk to the United States. “The more I look at this scenario for this tropical rainstorm, the more and more concerned I’m getting,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. The rainstorm is expected to rapidly develop into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, hurricane watches have been issued for counties along and near Florida’s west coast, from Tallahassee to just north of Tampa. More than 8 million people in Florida live in the areas currently under hurricane watches.
Once the rainstorm organizes and strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be given a name, with Helene the next name on the list. To become a tropical storm, it needs to have a well-defined center of circulation and maximum sustained winds between 39 mph and 73 mph. AccuWeather is forecasting the storm to become a major Category 3 hurricane while tracking across the Gulf of Mexico with winds of at least 111 mph before making landfall in Florida on Thursday.
Just a few weeks removed and recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine, Louisiana state officials are now preparing for another storm expected to impact the region as a hurricane this week.
“Southeast Louisiana is recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine right now, but in Louisiana we always have to keep an eye on the Gulf,” Scott Adams told AccuWeather in an interview on Monday. Adams is the Special Assistant to the Director of Louisiana’s Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “We’re urging residents to be ready and to have a plan for emergencies,” he emphasized.
Although AccuWeather is currently forecasting the center of the impending hurricane to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana may still experience impacts from the storm. Adams encourages residents to visit GetAGamePlan.org to access emergency information and prepare for events such as hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare for the storm by purchasing food, water, and supplies, filling sandbags, and gathering medications and important documents in case an evacuation is ordered.
On Monday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 41 of the state’s 67 counties due to the threat of a landfalling hurricane later this week. “Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm,” DeSantis said on Monday afternoon. This emergency declaration unlocks additional resources to help residents prepare and allows for improved coordination between local governments and emergency agencies. Experts recommend people have a disaster plan in place and a seven day supply of food and water for everyone in their household, including pets.
The hurricane is projected to follow a similar path to Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend last year as a Category 4 storm, and Hurricane Debby, which struck the same area of the state as a Category 1 storm in August.
The Florida Panhandle is on alert for a growing hurricane threat, with the potential for a major hurricane to make landfall on the region later this week. “It’s a beautiful morning out here at the beach, no signs that there’s trouble out in the tropics bringing some serious impacts here in just a few days,” AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said while reporting live from Panama City Beach, Florida, on Monday morning. “We haven’t seen much as far as any storm preparedness today, but that is expected to change in the next 24 hours.”
Watch Wadell’s full report from Florida below:
The Hurricane Hunters take off to investigate the tropical rainstorm over the western Caribbean on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force)
All eyes are on the tropics this week with a hurricane predicted to make landfall in the United States on Thursday, and the Hurricane Hunters are preparing for an up-close look at the strengthening tropical system. Since the tropical rainstorm is in its infancy, the Hurricane Hunters flew a mission on Monday to determine if it had a closed center of circulation, which is essential for classifying it as a tropical depression, tropical storm, or hurricane. The data collected during the flight will also aid forecasters with future forecasts. Once the rainstorm has a defined center and sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be most likely named Tropical Storm Helene.
