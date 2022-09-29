Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina, and although the Palmetto State frequently encounters strong storms due to its location along the southeastern coast, it hasn’t been on the receiving end of a hurricane landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. At the height of its strength, Matthew was a Category 5 storm in the Caribbean and ultimately blasted into Haiti as a strong Category 4 storm, the first storm to make landfall there at that strength since 1964. Matthew left the country in ruins and was blamed for more than 500 deaths there.

After trekking through the Caribbean, Matthew churned along the Atlantic coast of Florida for days, buffeting the state’s coastal areas with strong winds, rough seas and heavy rain. Matthew never made landfall in Florida, but like Ian is forecast to do, the storm made landfall as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina on Oct. 11 near McClellanville, South Carolina. Matthew was responsible for epic rainfall totals in the Carolinas, with some areas reporting multi-day totals over 18 inches from the storm. The storm was blamed for 25 direct fatalities in North Carolina and four in South Carolina.

“Although the southeastern U.S. was spared the full brunt of Matthew’s strongest winds as the core of the powerful hurricane remained just offshore, widespread wind damage to roofs, along with downed trees and utilities lines, still occurred from the Florida peninsula northward through the Carolinas,” the National Hurricane Center said in its postmortem report of the storm.