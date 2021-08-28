Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Gov. John Bel Edwards are visiting some of the most directly impacted areas of their state on Tuesday and Nungesser said that he was prepared to see the official death toll rise in the state. "Knowing that so many people stayed behind in places like Grand Isle and Lafitte, where flood waters have devastated those areas, we expect there will be more people found that have passed," he said on NBC's TODAY show. "Too many people always ride these storms out and take their lives into their hands."

Speaking with PBS on Monday, Nungesser added that he was worried by the frantic, late-night escapes from floodwaters on Sunday.

"Last night, when everyone went to bed, there were frantic calls to evacuate people from the Jesuit Bend area as water rushed up Highway 23, where they were flood-fighting. Those efforts failed," he said. "Luckily, it didn't get into all of those homes. But people were frantically leaving their homes in the middle of the night."