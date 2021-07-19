Multiple tropical threats churn in West Pacific
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 19, 2021 1:05 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Cempaka (left) and Severe Tropical Storm In-fa (right) churn in the West Pacific basin on Monday, July 19, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
After a brief lull in tropical activity in the West Pacific, AccuWeather forecasters say the basin has the opportunity to crank out as many as three tropical features this week.
The first two tropical features of note are already churning over open waters. The first to form, and the most potent of the two, is Severe Tropical Storm In-fa.
The feature that became In-fa first developed into a tropical depression Friday, local time, and less than 48 hours later Tropical Storm In-fa was designated.
As of Monday evening, local time, In-fa was churning in the western Philippine Sea and its movement was nearly stationary. Its strength was the equivalent of a tropical storm (sustained winds of 39-73 mph or 63-118 km/h) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
In-fa continues to gain wind intensity early this week, and is expected to reach typhoon strength in the next 24 hours. In the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, a low-end typhoon is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane (sustained winds of 74-95 mph or 119-153 km/h) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
In-fa is also known as Fabian in the Philippines due to the naming convention of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
In-fa is forecast to move methodically to the northwest for much of the week and ultimately impact portions of Japan's Ryukyu Islands, Taiwan and China.
Impacts to the Ryukyu Islands can begin as early as Wednesday morning local time as the outer rain bands of In-fa move over the area. For Taiwan, impacts can begin as soon as Thursday evening.
Rainfall will become more intense over the Ryukyu Islands as In-fa slowly tracks over the area at midweek.
Portions of the Okinawa Prefecture could eventually be right in the bull's-eye of heaviest rain from In-fa. AccuWeather forecasters predict a general 12-18 inches (300-450 mm) of rainfall for the area with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm).
Winds at least the equivalent of a tropical storm in Atlantic and East Pacific basins are forecast to arrive for the Ryukyu Islands along the same time as the rainfall from In-fa on Wednesday morning.
In-fa will gain wind intensity as it approaches the Ryukyu Islands, and will likely have the strength of a Category 2 hurricane (sustained winds of 96-110 mph or 154-177 km/h) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it makes its closest approach.
"Some moderate wind shear in the area will hinder additional strengthening of In-fa; however, there is some potential for the storm to briefly reach the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls explained.
The strongest winds with In-fa will be located right around, and just east of, the center of where the storm ultimately tracks. While the Okinawa Prefecture will likely be in the bull's-eye for the heaviest rainfall, the area will also be at risk for the strongest wind gusts.
Wind gusts of 100-120 mph (160-190 km/h) can impact parts of the Okinawa Prefecture, including the city of Okinawa, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 mph (210 km/h).
Winds and rain from In-fa will reach Taiwan as early as Thursday and China as early as Friday.
Taiwan may miss out on the worst of the impacts from the storm, but it will not be completely out of the woods in terms of wind and rain.
"In-fa is forecast to pass near or just north of Taiwan later Friday and Friday night, local time, before making landfall in eastern China on Saturday, local time," Nicholls said.
The combination of wind and rain from In-fa can lead to flash flooding issues, mudslides and damage to trees, power lines or structures for the impacted areas across Japan, Taiwan and China.
The second feature being tracked by forecasters in the basin is Tropical Storm Cempaka. Cempaka, a slow-moving storm, was churning in the South China Sea, to the southwest of Hong Kong, as of Monday.
Cempaka is forecast to generally drift westward into the Guangdong province of southern China later Tuesday or Tuesday night.
"The very slow-moving nature of Cempaka will result in flooding rains and mudslides being the main concern," Nicholls said.
Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) are expected from the western Guangdong province into the Guangxi province from Tuesday into Friday, local time.
Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) are likely across the Hainan Islands with 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) of rain possible along the western coast of Guangdong province, according to Nicholls.
"An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches (500 mm) is most likely near the western coast of Guangdong province," he said.
The third tropical concern in the West Pacific basin may make itself known later this week and may even throw a wrench in the schedule for some events at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
"While In-fa is forecast to track west over the southern Ryukyu Islands, staying well south of mainland Japan before threatening China, another storm may develop later in the week and has potential to track toward Japan," AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said.
