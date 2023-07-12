Hurricane Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii

The newest tropical system in the East Pacific is unlikely reach Hawaii as a hurricane, but AccuWeather forecasters say the storm could still bring some impacts to the islands.

Calvin, the third named storm of the 2023 East Pacific hurricane season, strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane southwest of Mexico Thursday morning.

AccuWeather forecasters say Calvin is located in an environment that could allow the storm to continue strengthening prior to nearing Hawaii next week.

The system initially formed Tuesday well offshore of the southwestern coast of Mexico as a tropical depression. As the storm tracked westward into Tuesday, it encountered atmospheric conditions that were conducive for further development including warmer waters and low amounts of wind shear. Once the storm's maximum sustained winds reached 39 mph or higher, it was named Calvin by the NHC.

As of Thursday morning, local time, Calvin was churning to the west at a speed of 13 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 850 miles from the southern tip of the Mexican state of Baja California.

Hurricane Calvin churns over the East Pacific Ocean on Thursday, July 13. NOAA/CIRA RAMMB

AccuWeather's tropical weather experts warned earlier this week that the storm could undergo rapid intensification into Friday, a process that may be getting underway now that Calvin has become a hurricane. Rapid intensification is defined as an increase in the maximum sustained wind speed of a tropical cyclone by at least 35 mph (55 km/h) in a 24-hour period, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Calvin is expected to strengthen further, and AccuWeather forecasters say it could become a Category 2 hurricane (sustained wind speeds of 96–110 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale before the start of the weekend.

However, as the storm gets closer to Hawaii, Calvin is likely to enter an environment that will cause it to lose wind intensity.

"While cooler waters east of Hawaii will cause Calvin to lose wind intensity, Calvin can still threaten the Hawaiian Islands as a tropical rainstorm during the middle of next week.," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva explained.

"As Calvin approaches Hawaii, rough surf and rip currents can occur along east-facing beaches along with the potential for downpours and flooding," DaSilva added.

Calvin has the potential to be the third hurricane of the season overall across both the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. So far, the only storms that have become hurricanes were Adrian and Beatriz. Both of those storms developed over the East Pacific.

The storm is not expected to track near any landmasses while at full strength. In fact, forecasters say Calvin is not expected to directly impact land at either hurricane or tropical storm force, as the cyclone will lose wind intensity as it journeys across the East Pacific.

Some of the most recent named storms to impact the Hawaiian Islands were Darby in 2022; Linda in 2021; and Hurricane Douglas in 2020.

