Hilary turns deadly in Mexico, pounds Southern California with flooding rain

Once a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Hilary made landfall in Mexico on Sunday while spreading flooding rain into Southern California.

Not quite a year after Tropical Storm Kay flooded parts of Southern California, towns and residents are cleaning up once again from copious amounts of rain thanks to Tropical Rainstorm Hilary, while the same storm turned deadly in Mexico.

THE LATEST: Hilary is located southeast of Reno, Nevada at 2 a.m. PDT and is moving northwest at a rapid 29 mph. Wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour and heavy rain pounded portions of California on Sunday evening. As much as 10.51 inches of rain has fallen near Forest Falls, California in the last 48 hours.

To add insult to injury, at 3 p.m. PDT, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles, where shaking was felt. No damage was reported. The earthquake was the strongest at that location since 1941.

As of 1 a.m. PDT, close to 23,000 customers in California are without power from the storm, and flood advisories have been issued for much of Southern California. The highest wind gusts are listed below.

Hilary's unusual track into California

Tropical Rainstorm Hilary formed on Aug. 16 and became a powerful Category 4 hurricane over open waters before making landfall late Sunday morning in Mexico's northern Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm. One person near Santa Rosalia, Mexico, was killed by floodwaters, the government reported Sunday.

The wide-reaching storm closed parks and stymied air travelers in three states. Las Vegas declared a state of emergency Sunday, and all state beaches and parks were closed in Orange and San Diego counties. Governor Newsom of California proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday as Hilary approached. Flooding in Ocotillo, California, was reported by storm chasers early Sunday afternoon. Over 1,000 flights were canceled on Sunday.

Boulders were reported on roadways in San Bernardino County and semi-trucks had flipped over on Interstate 8 near Gordon's Well, California, according to reports from the National Weather Service Sunday afternoon.