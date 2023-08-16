Hilary to bring life-threatening flooding from Southern California to Nevada, western Arizona

AccuWeather forecasters are growing increasingly concerned that flooding downpours will reach parts of the Southwest as Hilary’s moisture arrives, and experts say there are some parallels to a historic hurricane that caused a flooding disaster for some communities.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter explains the expected track for Hurricane Hilary and the dangerous impacts to Southern California.

A recently formed tropical system has strengthened rapidly into Category 4 Hurricane Hilary and is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to wander close enough to the southwestern United States to raise the likelihood of torrential rain and the potential for major flash flooding beginning this weekend and lasting into next week.

The system was dubbed a tropical storm on Wednesday morning when it developed maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. As of late Thursday night, it had strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 145 mph. The powerful hurricane was located 400 miles to the south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Hilary has far exceeded the threshold of a 35 mph increase in sustained winds over a span of 24 hours to qualify as rapidly intensifying.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for a large part of Baja California Sur, Mexico, with hurricane watches in effect for the western parts of Baja California Sur that will be closest to the track of the formidable storm. Tropical storm watches even extended to portions of mainland Mexico due to the large wind field extending outward from the center of Hilary.

Hilary is expected to maintain Category 4 strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale while spinning just off the southern tip of Mexico's Baja peninsula this weekend. A Category 4 hurricane has sustained winds of 130-156 mph.

The scope of Hilary's potential dangers

Direct impact from tropical storms and hurricanes in the eastern Pacific on the Southwest is rare but not unheard of, according to meteorologists. Most of these systems tend to turn out to sea or lose wind intensity long before reaching far enough to the north to bring heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and gusty winds in the zone from Southern California to Arizona. However, once in a while these conditions, especially the impacts from heavy rain, occur in the region.

Chances are increasing for Hilary to do just that starting this weekend, even if the system manages to lose wind intensity prior to reaching the northern part of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico or perhaps staying offshore.

The exact track of Hilary and its intensity will determine which areas in the Southwest are hit the hardest by rain and perhaps strong winds.

Due to the impacts of heavy rain and strong winds in Mexico, Hilary has been rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones. In Mexico, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 110 mph is projected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 20 inches. However, this depends on the track and strength of Hilary as it moves northward.

Hilary is forecast to lose wind intensity by the time it reaches the U.S. and may only be a tropical storm. However, forecasters expect the storm to be rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the U.S. due to the high risk of life-threatening and damaging flooding.

Most tropical systems tend to quickly lose wind intensity when moving over cool water or upon making landfall in this region due to mountainous terrain. On the other hand, impacts from heavy rain and flooding can persist for hundreds of miles after systems move inland.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are analyzing a range of future scenarios for Hilary by the time its rainfall reaches the southwestern U.S., and the scope of impacts could be some beneficial rain with only localized flash flooding to a much more severe scenario where life-threatening conditions could evolve into a flooding disaster in some communities. In either case, most problems related to high winds may come from severe thunderstorms and possibly highly-localized tornadoes.

Rain, wind and other potential impacts in the Southwest

Impacts related to flooding rain, strong winds, pounding waves and coastal flooding will spread northward along Mexico's Baja peninsula late this week and this weekend.

Rain will precede the center of Hilary into the U.S. by two to three days and has the potential to be heavy enough to trigger major problems in the region, including the cities of Las Vegas and Phoenix and even in parts of the San Diego and Los Angeles metro areas.

AccuWeather meteorologists do not expect hurricane conditions in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas. However, there will still be significant, potentially dangerous and damaging conditions from later this weekend to early next week over parts of South California.

The mountains to the east of L.A. and San Diego will protect the Southern California coast somewhat from the worst effects from Hilary, but rounds of heavy rain with localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts are anticipated. There is the likelihood of at least sporadic power outages and tree damage, especially over the mountains and through the canyons. Surf and seas will build in advance of Hilary later this weekend. A storm surge is possible just as the center approaches the coast of Southern California and the lingering effects due to a west wind in the storm's wake.

Residents and visitors in coastal Southern California should expect substantial travel delays at the very least with much worse conditions over the deserts and eastern slopes of the mountains. There is the potential for some roads and rails over the mountains and deserts to close for a time. This includes some of the major interstate highways.

Beginning Saturday, heavy rain will begin to affect Southern California, southern Nevada and western and central Arizona, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. As the rain pours down, incidents of flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows will ramp up.

The intensity of the downpours will likely result in road closures over the mountains and deserts. Normally dry canyons and stream beds, called arroyos, may rapidly fill with rushing water and could pose a danger to hikers and motorists.

A general 2-4 inches of rain will fall on the region related to Hilary. However, in some areas, that much rain may fall in several hours with a double-digit storm total, which is more than enough to rapidly runoff and collect over the arid, hard-packed terrain. The potential exists for historic flooding, perhaps on the order of a once-in-a-few-hundred-year return period or even more extreme, depending on the track and intensity of Hilary.

Enough rain may fall to lead to major flooding in Palm Springs and Death Valley National Park, California.

“There could be more damage to infrastructure at Death Valley National Park due to flooding and washouts,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said.

Last summer, a heavy thunderstorm washed out roads and stranded more than 1,000 visitors. “Similar impacts may be felt from Hilary if heavy tropical downpours douse the park, which sits below sea level,” Lada added.

Enough rain may fall to lead to agricultural losses in parts of Southern and Central California. Small stream flooding may escalate to major river flooding in the region.

Severe thunderstorms could develop in response to Hilary's approach, causing ground stops at the airport hubs in the region.

As clouds and rain overspread the deserts, some of the coolest August days since 1977 are possible on Sunday and Monday with highs forecast to be in the low to mid-80s.

Predicting Hilary's strength

In addition to perhaps some shift of the storm's track near the northern coast of Mexico, the speed with which Hilary will lose wind intensity is another wildcard.

"There is no doubt cool water just off the coast of the northern part of Mexico and Southern California will cause Hilary to weaken," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. The water off the coast of northern Mexico and California is cooler than it typically is during most El Niños, a pattern defined by warmer-than-average water in the central and eastern tropical Pacific.

El Niño officially developed in June and continues to evolve over the Pacific.

However, a fast-moving tropical system may not have time to unwind over the cool water or land. In such a scenario, Hilary, as a tropical storm, could make landfall in northern Mexico or could survive briefly in the southwestern U.S.

An outcome similar to that of Hurricane Kathleen from early September 1976 is one remote possibility, according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark. Interestingly, Kathleen occurred during an El Niño year.

Kathleen produced up to 15 inches of rain in Southern California and triggered major flooding in the southwestern U.S. The system reached the U.S. as a fast-moving tropical storm, took the lives of a dozen people and caused nearly $1 billion in damage converted to today's dollars, according to the National Weather Service and the San Diego Union-Tribune archives.

From an official standpoint, no tropical storm has ever made landfall in California during the satellite era, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist and Social Media Producer Jesse Ferrell.

"Systems that were formerly tropical storms have moved inland, such as Norman in 1978 and Hyacinth in 1972," Ferrell said, adding, "The National Hurricane Center does not recognize the 1939 Palm Beach system, but it appears to have made landfall with at least tropical storm intensity."

How far will Hilary's impacts be felt in the US?

Downpours associated with Hilary as a tropical rainstorm are not likely to be limited to just the Southwest.

Moisture will continue to stream northward through a large part of the western U.S. into next week, Buckingham said. Correspondingly, the flash flooding risk will extend northward through the Great Basin and into the Rockies. Rain is likely to reach parts of Northern California as well.

There is no doubt that drenching rain will go a long way in easing the wildfire threat in the Southwest, where rain falls. However, on the fringes of the rain, lightning strikes from thunderstorms could spark new blazes since forests and brush in the region have had all summer to dry out, Buckingham said.

