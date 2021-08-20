Henri to take aim at the Hamptons as a hurricane
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 20, 2021 4:05 PM EDT
AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warns of storm surge, high winds and flooding impacts to the New England region as Henri continues its track northward.
Henri was on the cusp of hurricane force over the western Atlantic on Friday afternoon, and as the storm’s track becomes clearer, AccuWeather meteorologists emphasized that time was running out for Long Islanders and New Englanders to take action and get ready for the arrival of a hurricane that’s coming this weekend.
"This is the most serious hurricane risk in New England in 30 years, since Hurricane Bob in 1991," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. Henri is rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes due to the anticipated rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge set to impact Long Island and New England.
Hurricane watches were issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday morning for a slew of areas ranging from the South Shore of Long Island, New York, to Massachusetts’s Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island. Tropical storm watches were posted, too, for some areas nearby the New York City metro area.
AccuWeather forecasters are projecting Henri to make landfall as a hurricane on Long Island around Southampton, New York, late on Sunday morning. It will then strike southern Connecticut around midday Saturday.
As of 2 p.m. EDT Friday, the NHC said that Henri (pronounced: ahn-REE) was a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph -- just 4 mph shy of hurricane force and up from 65 mph in the morning. Tropical-storm force winds extended only out about 90 miles from the center of the compact storm, which was located 320 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 720 miles south of Montauk, New York. It was moving west-northwestward at 6 mph.
When Henri first formed near Bermuda it made for a trio of storms along with Fred and Grace in the basin -- or a Bermuda Triangle of sorts. On Friday, Henri was churning just along the upper edge of what is considered the mystifying Bermuda Triangle, which stretches from southeastern Florida to Bermuda and down to Puerto Rico, and where much folklore surrounds missing ships and planes.
Henri will remain offshore of the mid-Atlantic beaches as it moves northward through Saturday. Even still, beaches from Savannah, Georgia, to Atlantic City, New Jersey, can expect some indirect impacts from the storm.
Beachgoers trying to soak up the last bit of summer warmth with a trip to the beaches should use caution when entering the water. The final weekends of August are big with vacationers who visit places like North Carolina's Outer Banks, the Jersey Shore, Montauk, New York, and Nantucket and Cape Cod in New England.
Water temperatures were close to the peak for the year and were inviting in all of those places. As of Thursday, the ocean temperatures off the Outer Banks were 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit. The water temperature at beaches in Atlantic City was 79.0 F, 74.3 F in the waters off Montauk and 75.6 F near Nantucket. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that dangers such as rough surf and strong rip currents will be a concern through Saturday in this zone.
A 50-year-old father and his 28-year-old son were killed in a rip current near the Oak Island Pear in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, according to WECT. Bystanders pulled the father from the water, but emergency responders were unable to save him. A two-hour search ensued for his son, who was still missing, and his body was later recovered.
According to data from NOAA, more people have died as a result of rip currents on a yearly basis over the last decade than from lightning strikes or due to impacts from extreme cold combined.
Into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists will monitor several factors to determine Henri’s exact path, which will determine impacts beyond dangerous surf conditions.
The combination of the front and Henri may displace some moisture to the north and west of Henri's center later on Saturday. As that happens, heavy rain may pour down over portions of northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New York and Connecticut.
The heaviest rain is likely to stay closer to Henri's exact track and will arrive on Sunday across parts of southeastern New England, with widespread tropical rainfall from Long Island to southern Maine. Across the Massachusetts Cape and islands, as well as Rhode Island, 4-8 inches of rain is forecast, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches possible.
The rain could prove to be more than just a nuisance for vacationers, and that amount could result in flooding problems.
Residents in the Northeast and New England who will face another round of rain by the end of the weekend may still be cleaning up after tropical downpours unleashed by Tropical Rainstorm Fred. Since Fred unloaded several inches of rain, Henri's second dose of heavy, tropical rainfall may trigger flash flooding in the region more easily.
This area will also be the most susceptible to damaging wind gusts from Henri. Widespread wind gusts of 40-60 mph may just swipe southeastern New England and blast areas stretching from eastern Long Island to the Massachusetts cape. The strongest wind gusts are most likely to be near and just east of where Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. In this zone, wind gusts of 60-80 mph are possible, forecasters say.
Winds of this magnitude will be capable of causing minor damage, as well as funneling water into bays and inlets and raising the water level along the coast.
Henri's arrival to New England will coincide with a full moon on Sunday. This combination could bring higher tides and more widespread coastal flooding than during a different lunar phase.
Storm surge of 1-3 feet is forecast to expand from the southern New Jersey coast to Maine and Nova Scotia into next week, but a 3- to 6-foot storm surge is anticipated from eastern Long Island to Boston.
AccuWeather meteorologists began warning that the Atlantic coast, including southern New England, would be at risk for tropical hits this season in their fall forecast released in early August.
There have been 32 tropical systems that have passed within 100 nautical miles of Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, since 1950, according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. The most recent was Elsa earlier this year, just before it lost its tropical storm status.
Thirteen hurricanes have tracked within 100 nautical miles of Nantucket, Massachusetts, since 1950. (NOAA)
The most recent hurricane to pass closely offshore was Arthur in 2014, which caused power outages, flooding and winds up to 63 mph at Nantucket. In that same timeframe since 1950, 13 of the storms were hurricane strength as they moved near the area, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data.
The most memorable storm to impact Massachusetts in recent history was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Bob made landfalls in Rhode Island and Maine and caused $1 billion in damage in Massachusetts. Winds greater than 100 mph and severe coastal flooding blasted Massachusetts during Bob’s rampage.
Further back in history, other famous hurricanes to affect New England include “The Great New England Hurricane” in 1938, which crashed ashore as a Category 3 storm on Long Island, and Hurricane Edna in 1954, which moved directly over Martha’s Vineyard. In 1954, Hurricane Carol set the scene for an iconic photo of Edgewood Yacht Club in Rhode Island surrounded by extreme storm surge.
The Edgewood Yacht Club was surrounded by water amid Hurricane Carol's storm surge in 1954. (NOAA)
Next week, Henri is forecast to shift northeastward and narrowly miss the southern tip of Nova Scotia. The south- and east-facing coasts of the province will be most susceptible not only to gusty winds but also to coastal flooding as Henri passes just to the south.
Heavy, tropical rainfall will expand farther inland across Nova Scotia, bringing with it the threat of flooding.
People that are planning a weekend trip to a destination to this portion of Atlantic Canada should continue to check the AccuWeather forecast so that they can plan accordingly.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.