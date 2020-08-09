AccuWeather Summer Camp: Garden check-in on this autumn day

Nope, that’s not an error in the title. It is autumn if you look at one calendar! Find out more and how gardens actually don’t mind a cloudy day, even if there is no rain, every now and then.

One of world's most famous falls rumbles back to life

At about the same time the pandemic hit, the world saw another famed natural wonder dry to a trickle. But now, it's been revived.

Lip service: 7 great balms to keep your lips from getting burned and chapped by the summer sun

Sunscreen, water, sunglasses, towels, a good book -- check. But don't forget about your lips when you head out for a day in the sun.