Forecasters monitoring tropical Atlantic in wake of Elsa
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 12, 2021 2:30 PM EDT
Visitors, business owners and residents took time on Thursday to prepare for potential impacts from Elsa. Luckily, only minor street flooding was seen in the Wildwood area.
Following Elsa's lengthy tour from the Caribbean to Atlantic Canada, tropical activity in the Atlantic basin has come to a halt -- but how long will the break last?
"Elsa, after spending more than a week in the basin, has finally faded away over the northern Atlantic Ocean as of Sunday. In its wake there are currently no organized tropical systems in the basin," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Still, Miller noted a couple of areas that are being monitored. One of those is the southern Atlantic Ocean where several tropical waves are traveling from east to west. Under the right environment, these clusters of showers and thunderstorms can organize into a tropical depression or storm.
Very few clouds were seen on satellite across the Atlantic basin at midday on Monday, July 12, 2021. A strong high pressure system over Bermuda and pockets of dry air will keep a lid on tropical activity for much of the week, according to forecasters. (RAMMB/CIRA)
Elsa formed from what was once a tropical wave that emerged off the western coast of Africa.
However, AccuWeather meteorologists are not expecting any new named storms to emerge from these waves through the middle of the month.
"Due to the presence of dry air and wind shear, these tropical waves are not expected to develop through at least this week," Miller said.
Another feature being monitored is an area of low pressure moving through the western Atlantic. This feature, located in the upper part of the atmosphere, was in the vicinity of Bermuda as of early Monday morning.
"This feature will move over some relatively warm waters around the middle to later portion of the week and may try to organize better. But, support for tropical development of this feature remains quite low at this point," Miller said.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 16-20 named systems for the Atlantic basin for the 2021 season with seven to 10 hurricanes and three to five direct impacts on the United States. So far, Claudette, Danny and Elsa have all impacted the U.S.
Tropical activity ramping up in the East Pacific
Although all remains quiet in the Atlantic at least in the short term, the East Pacific basin is showing signs of rumbling back to life. Enrique, which prowled the waters in late June, was the most recently named storm in the basin and also the year's first hurricane for either the Atlantic or East Pacific.
As many as two tropical depressions or storms could form in the coming days.
"There are two areas of interest in the eastern Pacific basin," Miller said.
One of the features of interest was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well south of Mexico early Monday morning.
As this feature moves west to west-northwest this week, AccuWeather meteorologists are giving this area a high chance for tropical development well to the south of the Baja Peninsula from Tuesday through Friday.
The second area of interest is located farther to the east, where an area of low pressure is expected to develop to the south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec over the next few days.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for tropical development, and a tropical depression or storm could form later this week," Miller said, adding that the potential for tropical development was also high with this feature.
The next two tropical storms in the basin will acquire the names Felicia and Guillermo.
The good news is that neither of these features, regardless of development, will pose a direct threat to land.
Shipping interests should closely monitor their development, however, as nearby waters can turn rough.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting 14-18 named storms in the eastern Pacific this season with six to 10 expected to become hurricanes.
