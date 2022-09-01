Ferocious Typhoon Hinnamnor expected to slam South Korea, Japan with life-threatening impacts

As Typhoon Hinnamnor churned slowly near Japan's Ryukyu Islands early Friday, local time, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted the potent cyclone will take a sharp turn north into the East China Sea and eventually strike parts of southern Japan and South Korea with flooding rain and punishing winds.

As of Thursday evening local time, Hinnamnor had one-minute sustained winds of 120 mph (195 km/h), equivalent to a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds between 130 to 156 mph or 209-250 km/h) in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.

Wind gusts were estimated to be 172 mph (278 km/h). Satellite imagery continues to show that the storm had a well-defined eye, indicative of a potent and well-organized tropical cyclone.

Hinnamnor has been classified as a "very strong" typhoon by the Japan Meteorological Agency as of early Friday local time. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center downgraded the system from super-typhoon status for the second straight day as the system continues to fluctuate in strength.

"Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to become stalled for a time Thursday night and Friday, local time, with some strengthening possible in the period," explained AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.

Due to the warm ocean water and light wind shear, Hinnamnor is expected to gain additional strength over the next 24 to 48 hours as it stalls just south of the East China Sea through Friday. The typhoon may stay in these favorable conditions for intensification long enough that it could strengthen into the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph or 251 km/h) for a time.

"Hinnamnor is then expected to curve northward this weekend, then should accelerate northeastward early next week where the storm will begin to lose wind intensity Saturday, local time," Nicholls continued.

Although the wind intensity may decline, the copious amount of rainfall that is expected from this monster of a storm could bring life-threatening flooding across the southern Ryukyu Islands, northern Taiwan and South Korea.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) could be measured across the Ryukyu Islands into South Korea and far western Japan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760mm) of rainfall possible in some localized areas. Rainfall of that magnitude would lead to substantial flooding, experts say, and localized rainfall amounts could reach higher totals if the typhoon were to stall right over a particular location.

Days of drenching rainfall and severe winds are expected around the Ryukyu Islands as the storm slows to a crawl, which will lead to catastrophic damage across the islands.

"In northern Taiwan, heavy rain from the outer bands of Hinnamnor will move through from Thursday into early Sunday, local time," Nicholls explained.

Heavy rain will begin to impact some portions of southern mainland Japan as early as Saturday local time as the storm moves into the East China Sea. AccuWeather forecasters say rounds of heavy rain will be possible there through Tuesday night.

In South Korea, drenching downpours will break out as early as Sunday as a cold front interacts with the tropical moisture brought north by Hinnamnor and can last through Tuesday in some eastern areas.

The strongest winds, and most significant impacts from wind damage, will occur near and to the east of the track of Hinnamnor, from the southern Ryukyu Islands to coastal portions of far southern and western mainland Japan and southern South Korea.

Peak wind gusts from the typhoon of up to 120 mph (195km/h) are expected in these areas near the center of the storm, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 185 mph (295 km/h). Winds of this magnitude will bring widespread structural damage and long-lived power outages and disruptions to life.

Dangerous storm surge, flooding and coastal inundation will also threaten coastal communities in southern South Korea and southern Japan making Hinnamnor a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones for South Korea and Japan, while the impacts from Hinnamnor will be less than 1 for Taiwan and China.

Hinnamnor is expected to track between the Korean Peninsula and Japan next Tuesday and Wednesday where it will be picked up by a cold front and race northeastward before it eventually loses wind intensity.

The typhoon could start to lose some wind intensity once the system is drawn northward into slightly cooler waters. However, even in a weakened state, the storm could still generate an impactful amount of rain for parts of South Korea and Japan, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Hinnamnor is the world’s most powerful tropical cyclone so far this year, with a greater maximum sustained wind speed than Cyclone Batsirai, which roamed the southwestern Indian Ocean back in February.

