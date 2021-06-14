Emerging disturbance in Atlantic could beat early season odds
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 14, 2021 3:34 PM EDT
Atlantic hurricane season is starting to pick up the pace. Tropical Depression Two rapidly formed off the eastern coast of the United States Monday, and concerns continued for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. Thousands of miles away, another feature began making waves on the opposite end of the ocean.
A section of the far eastern Atlantic that is often hostile to tropical systems this time of the year was being closely scrutinized by AccuWeather forecasters. A tropical wave emerged off the African coast over the weekend and was situated to the south of the Cabo Verde islands near 20 degrees west.
"The tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa is one of the strongest if not the strongest of the year thus far," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
This visible satellite image shows the tropical wave as a collection of clouds off the coast of western Africa Monday afternoon, local time. (RAMMB/CIRA)
A tropical wave is an area of scattered showers and thunderstorms that tracks across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to the Caribbean and Central America, especially during the height of tropical season.
Kottlowski added that the tropical wave was visible on satellite surrounded by dry air and dust from the Saharan Desert.
Dry air ingested into a developing tropical system can inhibit the development of showers and thunderstorms and cause the feature to dissipate.
This dust can play a role in whether or not this tropical wave develops into a more organized tropical system in the coming days.
"The interaction of the Saharan dust and the strong tropical wave as they track to the west will be a dynamic situation," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "The wave may remain far enough away from the dust in its own environment to allow organization to occur."
A massive area of dust across the Atlantic can be seen to the west of the tropical wave in the
Other factors that can contribute or hinder tropical development are sea-surface temperature and winds that change speed and direction at different levels of the atmosphere, known as wind shear.
According to Kottlowski, the sea-surface temperatures ahead of the tropical wave are marginal for development. However, once this wave reaches about 50 degrees west it will run into much warmer water, but it may have to deal with increased wind shear.
The development potential for this tropical wave is currently categorized as low by AccuWeather forecasters.
He also added that where the center of the tropical low forms in relation to 10 degrees north can also determine if an organized system develops or not. If the low forms to the north, it will remain in the marginally warm water, but if it forms farther south it will be located over even warmer water.
"Given that the tropical wave already has some broad rotation in the cloud field, it could wrap up during the next two days," Kottlowski added.
The feature will continue tracking to the west this week and can bring enhanced showers and thunderstorms to the eastern Caribbean this weekend or early next week.
While tropical waves can routinely form off the coast of western Africa in early June, a variety of conditions typically inhibit them from strengthening into tropical storms or hurricanes at this part of the season.
Dust, marginal water temperatures and wind shear typically prevalent in the eastern portions of the main development region during the beginning of hurricane season can hinder tropical cyclone formation, explained Kottlowski.
"Only two tropical depressions have ever formed that far east before July 1," stated AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.
Storms are more likely to form in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico as a gyre develops over the region. Along with Tropical Depression Two and this tropical feature near Africa, AccuWeather meteorologists are also tracking a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Following the quiet start to the season during the first two weeks of June, some tropical experts have compared the burst of activity to something that's more likely to occur in September.
Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. This year AccuWeather meteorologists predicted another active season with more storms than normal expected to strike the United States.
Report a Typo
