Weather News
For first time in 18 days, no tropical cyclones spinning over the Atlantic, but ...
After a flurry of storms across the basin, an eerie calm has returned. But forecasters have their eyes on one particular spot where the next storm could pop up.
Wildfire blotter: Smoke from Calif. wildfires may have killed more than 1,000 people
Smoke was so intense over California that it turned skies orange and made day look like night. But the overall impact of the smoke is far worse than just those scary images, one study says.
'Thank God for our neighbors': Family relieved that bystanders came to their rescue amid Beta's flooding
While emergency personnel were backlogged with numerous high-water rescues during Tropical Storm Beta's torrential downpours, neighbors and complete strangers quickly jumped into action to help.
The best weather-resistant outdoor furniture
Weather-resistant outdoor furniture is designed to last through all seasons, from the UV rays in the summer to being water-proof and rust-resistant in the colder seasons. Here are our favorites on sale now.
10 essentials to keep in your bag this fall and winter
As cold weather sets in, you want to be prepared. Here are ten essential things to keep in your bag during fall and winter.
AccuWeather School: The case of the shifting sunrises and sunsets
It may surprise you to learn that the sun only rises due east and sets due west on only two days throughout the entire year. AccuWeather School solves this case of the shifting sunrises and sunsets!
News / Hurricane
Downpours threaten flooding across northern Japan into the weekend
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 21, 2020 12:28 PM | Updated Sep. 25, 2020 7:08 AM
As flash flooding swept through Anduze, France, on Sept. 19, a mobile home was washed away. Local officials say more than a dozen rescues were carried out as a result of the flooding.
Just over two weeks have elapsed since Typhoon Haishen battered portions of Japan and the Korean Peninsula with heavy rain and damaging winds. After a needed respite from tropical activity, moisture from former Tropical Storm Dolphin will bring heavy rain to northern Japan through Saturday.
On late Thursday night 333 mm (13.11 inches) of rain fell in 5 hours at Muroto Misaki. Of this, an incredible 130 mm (5.10 inches) fell within a single hour.
As this moisture shifts to the north, heavy rain will impact northern Honshu and eastern Hokkaido through Saturday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A view of former Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin as it spun near the Japanese coast on Wednesday afternoon, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Rainfall through Saturday will average 24-100 mm (1-4 inches) in northern Japan, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) possible for areas that end up trapped under persistent, heavy downpours. This is most likely to happen across northeastern Honshu or eastern Hokkaido.
Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding and can increase the potential for dangerous mudslides.
While Dolphin is no longer a tropical storm, it will still bring strong winds across northern Japan. Wind gusts on the level of 65-90 km/h (40-50 mph) will be found along the east coast of Honshu and Hokkaido. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 95 km/h (60 mph) can occur along the immediate coast.
While winds of this magnitude will not cause much in the way of structural damage, there can be sporadic power outages and downed tree branches. Travel impacts are also possible as winds slow some trains and lead to delays at airports.
Seas will continue to be dangerously rough offshore of northern Japan. Seas of 4.5-6.0 meters (15-20 feet) will make boating dangerous much of the weekend.
Related:
The threat for heavy rain will come to an end Sunday, though showers will still move across much of Japan.
For the start of next week, high pressure will build across the Korean Peninsula and expand eastward over portions of Japan allowing the area a chance to dry out.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo