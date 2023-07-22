Don *briefly* strengthened into 1st hurricane of 2023 Atlantic season

After developing as a subtropical storm more than a week ago, Don continued its evolution on Saturday when it became a Category 1 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Don on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AccuWeather RealView™ satellite)

For the first time this season, a hurricane has formed over the Atlantic Ocean. Late Saturday afternoon, Tropical Storm Don strengthened into a hurricane well away from any landmass. And just like that, less than 24 hours later, Don is back down to Tropical Storm intensity.

Don, now once again a tropical storm, is the fourth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic season. Three tropical storms formed in June, including Tropical Storm Bret, which had peak maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour--just 4 mph shy of the criteria for hurricane strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

As of 5 a.m. AST, Hurricane Don had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north-northeast at 16 mph. Don was located about 350 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Don initially formed as a subtropical storm on July 14 and has stayed away from land during its meandering journey.

The storm is not a threat to land as it continues on a northeastern path in the Atlantic Ocean. AccuWeather meteorologists say that an area well to the south of where Don is spinning is a corridor to watch for further tropical development.

AccuWeather meteorologists explain that Don's time as a hurricane was so brief because it drifted over an area of cooler waters, which caused the system to lose wind intensity.

