Disaster unfolds in Louisiana after direct hit by Hurricane Laura
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer &
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 27, 2020 1:17 PM
|
Updated Aug. 27, 2020 1:43 PM
As Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast on Aug. 27, powerful wind and heavy rain swept through Lake Charles, causing damage to buildings.
As the sun set on Wednesday night, the winds began to ramp up across southern Louisiana and eastern Texas as the strongest hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season barreled toward the Gulf Coast.
For the few in the path of the storm that did not evacuate, Wednesday night played out like a nightmare as the powerful Hurricane Laura roared through the region, destroying buildings, washing away roads, cutting power to more than half a million and causing at least one fatality.
A chemical fire erupted in the Lake Charles area Thursday as chaos spread in the storm's wake, leading officials to urge residents to shelter in place. Large smoke plumes could be seen rising into the sky over Interstate 10, video shot by AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala showed.
At 1 a.m. CDT Thursday, Hurricane Laura became the strongest storm to hit Louisiana since 1856, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of being upgraded to Category 5 status. This made it stronger than Hurricane Katrina was when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast in 2005.
Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, at 1 a.m. CDT Thursday.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, took a direct hit from Laura with wind gusts in the city exceeding 130 mph. Unlike a tornado when extreme winds last for just a few seconds or a minute, the city was under siege by the hurricane-force winds for an extended period of time.
As daylight broke on Thursday morning, the complete picture of Laura's wrath could be seen. Drone footage taken on Thursday revealed extensive damage to buildings across the Lake Charles area and trees that were stripped of the leaves during the intense winds.
Footage captured from Storm Chaser Brandon Clement showed Laura's winds flipping over trucks and RVs. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured footage of buildings being gutted in downtown Lake Charles by Laura's hellacious winds.
Pictures on social media showed extensive damage to one of the city's high-rise buildings. About half of the glass windows on the building were blown out by the powerful winds.
Even structures designed specifically to survive hurricanes were damaged. The weather radar system in Lake Charles was ripped apart as the eye of the hurricane tracked though. This type of radar is built to withstand winds of 134 mph.
At least one fatality has been reported in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura when a 14-year-old died after a tree fell onto a house in Leesville, Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
A weather station in Lake Charles reported the highest wind gust in southwestern Louisiana, but higher gusts may have been experienced elsewhere in the area.
Laura's winds have wreaked havoc on the power grid across the region. More than 25% of power customers in Louisiana were in the dark by noon on Thursday after outages spiked past 600,000. Another 140,000 outages were reported in Texas, according to PowerOutage.us.
The number of outages is expected to increase through Friday with some of the hardest-hit areas possibly being in the dark for a week or more.
"Now is not the time to go sightseeing," Edwards cautioned on Thursday. "Stay home, continue to heed warnings from local officials and monitor your local news to stay informed."
Louisiana started to experience intense flooding on Wednesday morning near Louisiana State Route 1, among other areas, well before Laura made landfall. This flooding grew progressively worse throughout the day leading up to Laura's landfall.
Over 100 miles of Interstate 10 was shut down in Louisiana on Wednesday ahead of Laura's arrival. It was unclear when the highway would reopen. Power lines were among the debris strewn across the interstate on Thursday morning.
The sun rising over Laura on Thursday morning as the center of the storm swirls over Louisiana. (NOAA/GOES-East)
AccuWeather meteorologists said that Hurricane Laura was a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a method devised in 2019 to better assess the overall potential damage a storm can cause. A RealImpact™ rating of 4 can mean that residents in areas directly impacted by the storm can expect severe, long-lasting flooding from coast to inland. For comparison, both Hurricane Harvey from 2017 and Hurricane Florence of 2018 were each retroactively rated as a 4 on the RealImpact™ Scale.
Laura is a history-making storm, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. Never before has a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, making it the strongest storm on record by wind intensity for that part of the state, he said. In September 2005, Hurricane Rita roared ashore in a similar area as a Category 3 storm.
Laura is tied for the strongest landfalling hurricane in state history with the 1856 Last Island storm, which also had 150-mph winds, Klotzbach noted on Twitter. Laura also became the seventh named storm of the current season to make landfall on the mainland United States, a new record for landfalls by the end of August. The previous record was six first set in 1886 and again in 1916.
"Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes," the NHC warned in a tweet on Wednesday, adding that the surge could extend up to 40 miles inland from the coastline.
Storm surge is an above-normal rise in seawater along the coast that's generated by approaching or landfalling tropical systems, its strength and reach comparing more to a river than a tide.
"A storm surge of that magnitude, combined with wave action, would be high enough to fully devastate the second story of structures located along the coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
A well-organized and strengthening Hurricane Laura was churning over the west-central Gulf of Mexico, and satellite images on Wednesday, Aug. 26, captured a distinctive eye, which indicates a powerful hurricane. (NOAA/Goes-East)
Tensions mounted during the week ahead of Laura's landfall as the storm strengthened along an eerily similar path taken by one particularly notorious hurricane from 2005: Rita, another hurricane retroactively rated a 4 on the RealImpact Scale. The similarities stirred old wounds that local officials sought to address.
"This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a press conference, according to ABC13. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."
The coronavirus pandemic has indeed brought new challenges to hurricane preparation this season. To adapt to the dual danger of COVID-19 and hurricanes, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control has recommended preparing a "go kit" with items that can help protect you and others from transmission of COVID-19, including hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and two masks for each person as social distancing may become more difficult.
Forecasters say that cleanup and recovery efforts in the wake of Laura may be hampered by Mother Nature.
"There will be daily scattered storms around that will lead to cleanup delays through Monday, especially across the hard-hit coastal areas of Louisiana," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "Humidity levels will be high, and temperatures will climb up into the lower 90s F for many."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
