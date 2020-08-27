LIVE: Louisiana coastline battered as Laura weakens and moves inland

Power outages across three states totaled close to 700,000. And video of the storm's 150-mph winds at landfall showed an RV being completely flipped over.

Disaster unfolds in Louisiana after direct hit by Hurricane Laura

Laura, packing 150-mph winds at the time of landfall, was the strongest hurricane to ever hit Louisiana. On Thursday, at least one death was blamed on the storm and a massive chemical fire had broken out.

Laura's final stretch: Once powerful hurricane could get a second wind

Forecasters expect Laura to weaken to a tropical rainstorm prior to hitting the eastern United States, but are not ruling out the possibility that it could restrengthen again over the Atlantic.