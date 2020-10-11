Deep depression on collision course with eastern India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 11, 2020 2:27 PM
A tropical disturbance that brought devastating flooding to parts of Indochina last week, will threaten central India with areas of tropical downpours this week.
A tropical disturbance that brought devastating flooding to parts of Indochina last week, will threaten central India with areas of tropical downpours this week.
The same tropical disturbance that brought over 750 mm (30 inches) of rainfall to central Vietnam last week emerged off the coast of Myanmar on Friday.
Once this feature moved into the warm waters of the Andaman Sea, it began reorganize. By Saturday, local time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) considered this storm a well-marked low as the storm moved into the Bay of Bengal.
On Sunday, local time, this area of low pressure was designated a tropical depression after moving into the Bay of Bengal.
Located in an area of low wind shear over warm water, the depression gained additional strength on Monday, local time, and was designated a deep depression by the IMD. With sustained wind speeds of around 56 km/h (35 mph), the deep depression is equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.
Wind shear is the change in speed and direction of the winds at different levels in the atmosphere. Low wind shear allows a tropical system the chance to develop and strengthen, while high wind shear may rip the storm apart and cause it to lose intensity.
While this deep depression will remain in an environment conducive for additional strengthening, time is running out.
AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls, expects this storm to strike the coast of Andhra Pradesh Monday night or Tuesday, local time, as a deep depression.
Should the storm strengthen into a cyclonic storm, it would be given the name Gati.
"The main impact from this feature will be heavy rain and the risk of flooding spreading from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and northern Karnataka from later Monday into Thursday, local time," Nicholls added.
Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) along where the center of the storm tracks. This is also where the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) will be mostly likely.
Otherwise, 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rainfall will be common across the region.
The exact intensity of the storm will determine how strong the wind gusts will be across central India. Winds will pick up along the coast of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh as the tropical system arrives. Locally strong wind gusts can cause localized power outages, downed tree branches and coastal flooding.
However, if the storm strengthens into a cyclonic storm it could bring more widespread damaging wind gusts to the region.
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor this system through the end of the week as it continues to bring periods of rain to parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The tropics are forecast to remain active this week as there is potential for this storm to redevelop over the Arabian Sea as well as more development in the Bay of Bengal.
