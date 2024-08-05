Debby leaves 6 dead after dropping 20 inches of rain

Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Now a tropical storm, Debby is spreading flooding rain up the East Coast.

The effects of Debby spread across the Southeast on Aug. 6, causing major flooding in places like Savannah and North Myrtle Beach.

After making landfall early Monday in Florida, Debby, now a tropical storm, is moving slowly up the coast bringing life-threatening flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. Six people in Florida have died in accidents related to Debby.

Three of them were in traffic accidents and two from fallen trees. The sixth death involved a 48-year-old man in Gulfport, Florida, who was on his anchored sailboat when the storm struck, WTSP-TV reported.”

Rainfall amounts from Tropical Storm Debby this week, as of Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall from Debby stretched from western Florida up the coast to eastern North Carolina, ranging from 21.06 inches at Tatum Ridge, Florida to 17.27 inches in Summerville, South Carolina. Bellville, Georgia also got 13.56 inches from the storm.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just before 7:00 a.m. EDT Monday morning near Steinhatchee along Florida's Big Bend. Maximum sustained winds were 80 mph, but a gust of 99 mph was measured near where it roared ashore.

The landfall was within 20 miles of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, a Category 3 storm that roared ashore in the Big Bend of Florida in August 2023.

Up to 6 feet of storm surge flooding occurred at Cedar Key, Florida, early Monday morning. On Sunday, a significant overwash occurred in St. Petersburg, Florida, as a 4-foot storm surge hit Tampa Bay.