Hurricane Debby blows 70 pounds of cocaine onto Florida beach

Storm chaser Leslie Hudson reported live in Jacksonville as a weakening Tropical Storm Debby continued to cause major problems.

More than $1 million dollars worth of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys on Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Debby churned offshore, strengthening into a hurricane, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a good Samaritan reported finding several plastic-wrapped packages of suspected cocaine near a pier in Islamorada. The sheriff's office turned the drugs over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Samuel Briggs II, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector, shared photos of the haul on Twitter, which showed 25 individually wrapped packages of cocaine weighing a total of approximately 70 pounds.

"Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys," U.S. Border Patrol acting chief patrol Agent Samuel Briggs II wrote on X. (Photo credit: Samuel Briggs II, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector via X)

"Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys," Briggs wrote alongside the photos. "Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars."

Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday, killing at least five people. Now a tropical storm, Debby continues to cause life-threatening flooding, dumpimg torrential rain across Florida as it moves into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Cocaine has washed up on Florida's beaches several times in recent months, from as far south as the Florida Keys to as far north as Amelia Island, on the northeast coast near the Georgia border.

