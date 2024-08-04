Debby to impact Georgia, Carolinas with life-threatening flooding and storm surge this week

If Debby stalls along the Southeast coast this week, there could be dire implications for locations in Georgia and the Carolina's in term of flooding and storm surge.

Copied

Aaron Rigsby reports from Tampa, Florida, where the area is preparing for storm surge amid potential tropical storm landfall.

As Tropical Storm Debby advances across the far eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Florida landfall threat looms, AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to look ahead at what impacts Debby may bring upstream.

Over the upcoming days, Debby is projected to linger along the Southeast U.S. coast for much of the week to produce significant flash flooding, gusty winds and prolonged coastal inundation. AccuWeather expert meteorologists say there is a growing threat of relentless rainfall and flooding impacts as the storm slowly tracks from northern Florida to parallel with the Georgia and Carolina coast.

From late Monday evening to late Tuesday, the center of Debby will progress northeastward into southeast Georgia. While residents across the Carolinas will observe intermittent showers and thunderstorms around through the end of the weekend, the initial push of heavy rain and gusty winds will begin to spread across Georgia and portions of South Carolina as early as Sunday night and Monday morning.

Life-threatening rainfall possible for Georgia, Carolinas

The track and speed of Debby along the Southeast coast will largely determine how severe the impacts will be, and forecasters say that the upper-level pattern in the atmosphere will govern where the storm travels.

“Debby is projected to slow down along the Southeast coast early this week. Upper-level winds, which typically steer tropical storms and hurricanes, will be very light within this zone, which can cause the storm to nearly stall out for a time,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Buckingham added that depending on the exact location of the storm in proximity to the Southeast coast, a prolonged, potentially multi-day period of heavy rain, strong wind gusts and persistent onshore flow are all possible from coastal Georgia through the coastal Carolinas.

For locations like Savannah, Georgia, three-day rainfall totals ranging between 10.3 to 16.0 inches occur roughly every 100 years, and the range for Charleston, South Carolina, is similar at 10.9 to 13.1 inches.

The heaviest swath of rainfall totals of 12-18 inches is expected to occur across southeast Georgia, coastal South Carolina into far southern North Carolina, including the cities of Savannah and Charleston. Rainfall across this zone may contend with those historic, 100-year values if the timeframe falls within 72 hours.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™for rainfall in the Southeast U.S. is 32 inches.

Rainfall totals such as this are enough rain to trigger significant urban and river flooding, especially in coastal cities prone to flooding.

However, if the storm slows down and lingers over one spot longer than anticipated, the combination of storm surge and torrential rainfall can result in widespread major flooding that can become life-threatening. Impacts can range from impassable roadways and long-lived transportation delays to structural damage.

“If there is heavy rain inland across the Carolinas, that water will eventually enter rivers and other waterways that flow toward the coast. Water flowing toward the coast, coupled with the persistent onshore flow, can back up the rivers because they won't be able to drain, further amplifying what can already be major flooding concerns along and near the coastal areas,” explained AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Storm surge can rise to 3-6 feet from the Georgia coast through North Carolina, but forecasters warn that the persistent onshore flow and orientation of the coast in South Carolina from Charleston on southward can result in elevated storm surge values between 6-10 feet.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches were in effect Sunday morning along south and eastern Georgia and South Carolina.

"Impacts [from Debby] could be greatly amplified and would occur over a long period of time [along the Southeast coast]- including large waves, significant beach erosion and major coastal flooding, which can be at a level that may permanently alter beaches and other coastal areas,” stated Porter.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Coastal inundation is known to be worse during times of high tide when water levels peak throughout the day. Due to the long duration of the onshore flow expected across Georgia and the Carolinas, numerous rounds of tidal rises will overlap with Debby's stay along the Southeast coast and elevate the impacts from storm surge.

Due to the impacts from storm surge, significant flooding rain and strong winds, Debby is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States.

Precursor of Southeast U.S. drought to be a factor

Soaking and prolonged rainfall across drought-stricken areas will help to quench the dry soils and recharge groundwater reserves this week; however, the onset of intense rainfall over parched surfaces can more easily result in rapid runoff and flash flooding.

A large zone across South Carolina is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, with even a sector in northeast South Carolina facing extreme drought levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Debby is projected to remain at tropical storm strength as it advances along the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast. As wind bands wrap around the center of the storm, gusts of 40-60 mph can expand inland from northern Florida through eastern Virginia, portions of Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Gusts can even exceed 60 mph from southeast Georgia into South Carolina as the storm advances northward early this week.

Implications as Debby travels up the coast

If Debby maintains strength as a tropical storm as it tracks up to the mid-Atlantic coast and eventually Northeast, impacts ranging from persistent rain and locally gust winds to travel delays can spread across the region.

"After the rounds of rain [across the Northeast] over the last week, the ground will likely be saturated in some areas. There is the potential at least for urban flooding and travel delays, and perhaps more serious widespread flooding as Debby shifts up the coast," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

AccuWeather forecasters urge residents from the Southeast to the Northeast to closely monitor the track of Debby and impacts expected for their area.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.