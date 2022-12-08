Cyclone Mandous forms, on track to strike India Friday night

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The ‘Blue Marble,’ an iconic image of Earth captured on the final Apollo mission to the moon, dates back to Dec. 7, 1972.

A new cyclonic storm is churning in the Bay of Bengal, and it will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Sri Lanka and southeastern India before making landfall in India Friday night, local time, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The cyclone, named Mandous by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was centered about 200 miles (320 km) east-northeast of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, as of Thursday afternoon local time, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 mph (90 km/h).

According to IMD's intensity scale, Mandous is a severe cyclonic storm. Put in terms of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the cyclone was equivalent to the strength of a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean.

Cyclonic Storm Mandous, as seen on AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite, as of Thursday afternoon, local time.

Mandous is expected to largely maintain its wind intensity as it moves northwestward into Friday, first brushing the northeastern coast of the island nation of Sri Lanka with heavy rain and gusty winds and then generating impacts in India that will last into the weekend.

"Mandous is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota Friday night, local time, with heavy rain [expected] into Saturday in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Rainfall appears to be the biggest concern ahead of, during and even after landfall in the Indian subcontinent.

AccuWeather forecasters expect a total of 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) of rain, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (20 cm), around the area of landfall. Rainfall of this magnitude will lead to significant flash flooding on streets and highways, especially in the city of Chennai, due to poor drainage. Mudslides can also occur in the higher ground found farther inland. A much larger area over southern India will receive 1-3 inches (2-8 cm) of rain.

Ahead of the Mandous's landfall, authorities in India were preparing for impacts. Officials said schools and colleges within the cyclone's projected path will be closed Friday, according to the Times of India. The IMD has also issued rain alerts in the country's southeastern states.

Mandous is forecast to weaken quickly after it moves over land. The Eastern Ghats, a mountain range extending from north to south not far inland in southeastern India, will help cause the cyclone to lose wind intensity over the weekend.

"Despite the expected weakening, lingering moisture can lead to scattered rains across southern India from Sunday into early next week," said Nicholls.

"The leftover low pressure center from Mandous will likely emerge over the Arabian Sea to the west of India on Monday, but it is unlikely to regenerate into a tropical system," Nicholls added.

Mandous will be the first tropical cyclonic storm to impact India since Sitrang brought heavy rain to the northeastern part of the country in October after making landfall in Bangladesh. It will also be the first direct landfall since Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani back in May.

The potential for tropical development in the Bay of Bengal was first mentioned by AccuWeather on Nov. 24 when a storm developed near Micronesia and before it tracked northwestward into the northeastern Indian Ocean. This storm would eventually become Mandous.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.