Conditions deteriorate as Ophelia spreads over East Coast

"We're already seeing hazardous conditions," one North Carolina official told AccuWeather, with the worst of the storm still ahead.

Ophelia is on the cusp of becoming the seventh hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, and people hundreds of miles away from the center of the storm have been feeling its effects since Friday.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate as Ophelia advances northward, causing a weekend washout for parts of the East Coast.

The latest on Tropical Storm Ophelia

As of 2 a.m. EDT Saturday, Ophelia was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, just 4 mph shy of being upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. The center of the storm was located about 45 miles east of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, as it was moved north-northwest at 12 mph.

A radar image shows rain advancing across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic as Ophelia bears down on North Carolina early Saturday morning. (AccuWeather)

AccuWeather forecasters say that Ophelia will make landfall in North Carolina between Emerald Isle and North Topsail Beach early Saturday morning. After landfall, it will continue to advance north, where it will deliver a drenching rain to millions across the mid-Atlantic.

Waves, wind and rain ramp up

Friday marked the final day of astronomical summer before the changing of the seasons, but instead of enjoying warm, sunny conditions, people from South Carolina to Delaware made last-minute provisions to brace for the rapidly developing storm. Some people braved the wind, crashing waves and rain to head out to the beach as conditions deteriorated on Friday.

"I just had to have one beach fix before I nestled in for the winter," one visitor told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell at a beach in Maryland.

Farther south, the power of Ophelia had already proved to be a formidable force. Highway 12 at Mirlo Beach, North Carolina, located along the Outer Banks, was covered with sand and water by Friday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Ophelia

"We're already seeing hazardous conditions," Drew Pearson told AccuWeather in an interview on Friday. Pearson is the Director of Emergency Management in Dare County, North Carolina, the part of the state that could experience the worst of Ophelia.

