Ophelia to drench the mid-Atlantic, Northeast into early next week

Ophelia will continue to drench weekend plans across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and may not go away as quickly as residents would like.

From the Outer Banks to Emerald Isle, Ophelia made landfall on Sept. 23 with strong wind gusts and blowing sand onto roads.

As AccuWeather expert meteorologists accurately predicted, Ophelia made landfall just before dawn on Saturday morning near Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Ophelia's shield of rain and wind will extend well to the north of its center of circulation, drenching weekend plans across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

A quick look at the radar snapshot of Ophelia from Saturday morning helps to illustrate the storms' far-reaching effects across the eastern United States. Although the center of circulation was located over eastern North Carolina, rain and gusty winds had already extended into places like Nantucket, Massachusetts.

A look at Tropical Storm Ophelia on radar Saturday morning.

As the weekend progresses, Ophelia is expected to slow its forward speed as it tracks into the mid-Atlantic states, prolonging the duration of impactful weather. Although Ophelia will continue to lose wind intensity over the weekend and into early next week, powerful wind gusts and flooding will also impact many communities.

Coastal flooding to threaten tidewater communities

Many river, creek and bay waters have already experienced rises into moderate and major flood stage from Ophelia from Saturday morning's high tide cycle. But, due to the slow-forward movement of the storm, conditions and water levels will need to be monitored with each upcoming high tide cycle through the remainder of the weekend.

Despite astronomical tides being at a relative minimum, the tidewater regions of North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland have dealt with and will continue to deal with water levels well above typical high tides. In some cases, water rises of 3-6 feet above-normal high tide levels can occur, which can inundate low-lying sections of coastal communities across the region.

The effects will also be felt farther north, as powerful surf will batter the coastlines and intercoastal waters of New Jersey and even Long Island. These hazards will extend through the weekend up and down the coast as Ophelia continues to churn up the water.

Flooding rainfall to extend well inland from the coast

A cold and steady rain has already dampened weekend plans across a wide swath of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast and there is plenty more to come through the remainder of the weekend and into next week. With Ophelia slowing down as it tracks inland, many of the same communities that have already seen the rain will continue to do so through Sunday and Monday.

The potential for an inch or more of rain is expected from coastal South Carolina to coastal Massachusetts from Ophelia. Effects will not be felt just along the coast, as an inch or more of rain can extend well inland into the central Appalachians.

A swath of 2-4 inches will focus a little closer to the coast, but the area under this risk still encompasses many major metropolitan areas along the Interstate 95 corridor. Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and even up into southern New England can experience rainfall amounts that can lead to flooding on roadways, swell creeks and rivers beyond their banks, causing headaches at many major airport hubs.

The core of the heaviest rain from Ophelia is expected to occur in areas close to the center of the storms' path. Rain totaling 4-8 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is expected to impact the low-lying tidewater regions of North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and up into southern New Jersey.

The heavy rainfall combined with strong onshore winds and water rises in these coastal communities has prompted AccuWeather meteorologists to highlight a high risk to lives and property where these combined factors will pose the greatest risk.

Gusty winds to sweep through coastal communities

Despite Ophelia moving inland and beginning to lose wind intensity, strong gusty winds capable of producing localized power outages and downed trees is still possible through the remainder of the weekend. Upon landfall early Saturday morning, Ophelia produced a 73-mph wind gust at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, and had knocked out power to more than 80,000 customers.

Factoring in the drenching rain that has and will continue to fall, wind gusts in the 40- to 60-mph range can uproot trees easier with the ground already saturated. In many cases, downed trees or tree limbs can be one of the most common causes of power outages as they frequently land on power lines.

Gusty winds can also wreak havoc on air travel throughout the weekend across many major hubs across the eastern United States. In conditions like this, it is always wise to check flight status prior to heading to the airport to see if any delays, cancellations or other issues could impact travel plans.

How long will the impacts last?

Ophelia will continue to lose wind intensity throughout the weekend and into early next week, but that does not mean the impacts from the storm will quickly diminish. A steady, soaking rain can continue through the day on Sunday across the mid-Atlantic and portions of the Northeast. Ophelia is expected to further lose wind and rain intensity into the day on Monday, but a damp, dreary and cold start to the week can still be expected in places like New York City.

Direct impacts in the form of rain and wind should come to an end by the end of the day on Monday across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states. Following the storm, there will undoubtedly be cleanup efforts ongoing across some of the hardest-hit areas in the days and perhaps weeks to follow.

Conditions should dry out by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week in the hardest-hit communities along the Atlantic coast and adjacent tidewaters. Mother Nature may not cooperate completely however, as a gusty northeast wind can lead to continued rough surf and high water issues at times of high tide. In addition to that, temperatures will likely fall below the historical average in many places with a cool wind blowing off the Atlantic.

