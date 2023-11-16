Budding Caribbean tropical rainstorm to target Jamaica to Bahamas

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a tropical rainstorm is developing over the western Caribbean, and it could strengthen further becoming the next tropical depression or tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season by the end of the week as it approaches and passes over some of the islands in the northern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated the disturbance as Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 at 4 p.m. EST Thursday due to the system's better organization. It was situated 365 miles west-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving north-northeast at 9 miles per hour. Its maximum sustained winds were 35 mph as of Thursday afternoon.

AccuWeather forecasters, who have been monitoring the potential for tropical development in this region since last week, are referring to the system as a tropical rainstorm to emphasize the risks to lives and property and disruptions the tropical system could impose.

From Friday to Friday night, the rainstorm will spread a zone of drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms across Jamaica, eastern Cuba and the island of Hispaniola, where the countries of Haiti and the Dominican Republic are located.

The system will continue to move toward the north-northeast, spreading similar downpours and thunderstorms to the central and southeastern Bahamas from Friday night to Saturday night.

"As the system passes over very warm waters of the western Caribbean into Friday night, there is a chance it evolves into a tropical depression or storm," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

Water temperatures in this zone are in the lower to middle 80s Fahrenheit, which is above the 80-degree threshold necessary for tropical development. Not only are sea surface temperatures high in this area, but waters are also warm well below the surface, which can have implications for developing and strengthening a tropical system.

However, not all atmospheric factors will align for further organization.

"The condition that may prevent development or limit strengthening is a phenomenon known as wind shear," DaSilva said. "Wind shear is already present in the region, but as the storm moves northward, it will encounter even higher wind shear that will likely rip the system apart north of the Greater Antilles."

Wind shear is the increase in wind speed at higher levels of the atmosphere or the change in wind direction over a horizontal area of the atmosphere. When wind shear is low, there is less disruption in the circulation of a tropical storm and the system may be prone to strengthening. When wind shear is high, the storm's circulation can be highly disrupted, causing weakening of the system.

The next storm to take shape in the Atlantic will be named Vince, and then only the name Whitney will be left on this season's list of names.

Regardless of the official classification of the storm or its overall intensity and organization, it will be potent enough to produce locally heavy rain. The combination of heavy rain and mountainous terrain on the larger islands of the Caribbean will raise the risk of dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.

Cruise and fishing interests from Jamaica to the southeastern Bahamas may want to follow the system's progress as there is the potential for sudden gusty thunderstorms that could make for rough seas and dangerous conditions.

The system in the Caribbean is not expected to affect the United States as steering winds and a cold front will push the system out into the Atlantic later this weekend to early next week, even if it manages to develop and hold together, DaSilva said.

Meanwhile, a separate system from the one in the Caribbean unloaded heavy rain and triggered strong winds in South Florida from late Tuesday to early Thursday. The rainstorm dropped more than a foot of rain and produced wind gusts to hurricane-force, or 74 mph, in some locations.

