Brewing tropical storm to hit US East Coast with heavy rain, wind and rough seas

The strengthening storm will cause a slew of coastal hazards as it delivers soaking rain and wind along the Eastern Seaboard — and perhaps well inland.

A “home-brew” tropical system may develop along the United States coast before spreading rain over the Eastern Seaboard.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been sounding the alert that a tropical system would brew for many days over the Atlantic Ocean just off the southeastern United States, spreading heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas northward along the East Coast from late this week to this weekend.

An area of low pressure has formed a few hundred miles to the east of Florida. Dubbed initially as Invest 99L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the center called it Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 as of Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT. Satellite images showed heavy, gusty thunderstorms gathering around the rainstorm. The thunderstorms also had some preliminary banding structure, which is an early sign of tropical or subtropical development.

Storm to strengthen while moving northward

Further development and strengthening of this system are likely as it moves away from waters that were cooled by Hurricane Lee last week and moves into a plume of warm water called the Gulf Stream right along the Atlantic coast.

AccuWeather meteorologists grew more confident in recent days and, by midweek, began to refer to the system as a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness of the potential for significant impacts related to heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas and surf.

"Confidence is high that the system brewing just off the Atlantic coast will become a tropical or subtropical storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "A subtropical storm, which has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics associated with it, is most likely due to the structure of the storm."

The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season are Ophelia and Phillippe.

The storm is forming near the boundary between cool and dry air to the northwest and warm and humid air to the southeast, like a non-tropical storm, rather than a system completely enveloped in warm and humid air, like a full-fledged tropical storm.

Landfall likely in North Carolina

"This system is likely to make landfall in eastern North Carolina on Saturday morning," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

AccuWeather meteorologists believe that the formation of a tropical or subtropical storm, which would warrant a name, could occur just prior to, during or perhaps even shortly after landfall in eastern North Carolina.

Steering breezes are likely to allow the storm to hug the mid-Atlantic coast or perhaps continue to move along to the north, just inland. One scenario even has the storm hooking to the left and over eastern Virginia or the Delmarva Peninsula.

Worst impacts expected along the coast, but rain to spread well inland

The tropical wind and rainstorm will spread drenching downpours and strong gusts northward along the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern New England late this week and this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force gusts of 40-60 mph will impact areas from eastern North Carolina to southern New England. In immediate coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 75 mph, which is hurricane force, is possible.

Winds of this strength are likely to trigger localized to regional power outages. Some roads may become blocked with high water, fallen tree limbs and other debris.

Should the storm track right along the coast or just inland, a significant amount of water may be pushed into the Chesapeake and Delaware bays, which could result in moderate coastal flooding at times of high tide, as opposed to minor coastal flooding.

Conditions may deteriorate quickly along the mid-Atlantic coast as the system strengthens and moves northward. From Friday to Saturday, dangerous seas are likely to develop for small craft, and rough surf may lead to beach erosion. Rip currents will become strong and frequent.

The storm will spread drenching rain as far to the northwest at least as the Interstate 95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic, which means highway slowdowns, airline delays and perhaps flight cancellations as well as urban and coastal flooding. Some of the major cities that will be affected include Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Philadelphia; New York City and even Boston.

It is possible that a wedge of dry air may keep the heaviest rain confined to just south and east of the Big Apple, but rain is still likely to envelop the New York City metro area for a time on Saturday, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

That dry air may expand across southeastern New England later this weekend after an initial dose of rain on Saturday. The main zone of rain may persist over the mid-Atlantic and farther to the west during much of the weekend.

"There is some question as to how far west the rain will get and that depends on the exact track of the storm," Pydynowski said. Some data suggests that heavy rain may push as far to the west as the spine of the Appalachians and could even linger for a time, should the storm's forward speed slow down.

If a more inland track occurs, winds will tend to diminish rather quickly, but areas of rain may persist over the mid-Atlantic region.

Atlantic remains active thousands of miles off US coast

Hurricane Nigel continues to spin over the North Atlantic and may track close enough to the United Kingdom to bring stormy conditions as a tropical wind and rainstorm this weekend.

There is another area of interest that AccuWeather has noted not only a high risk of tropical development but also the likelihood of becoming a hurricane in the coming days.

On Thursday, that system was already showing a significant amount of thunderstorm activity near a group of islands off the coast of Africa called Cabo Verde. There is some indication that the system will track farther to the west than Nigel did and could be of concern for the northeastern Caribbean islands, Bermuda and perhaps the United States with indirect impacts.

