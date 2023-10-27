Brewing eastern Pacific storm may become next quick-strengthening hurricane in wake of Otis

Mexico is on alert for another tropical system that could rapidly intensify into a powerful hurricane before making landfall not far from where Otis roared ashore as a deadly Category 5 storm.

Satellite images from before and after Hurricane Otis slammed Acapulco, Mexico, show an incredible amount of damage caused by the Category 5 hurricane in just a single day.

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping their eyes on a tropical depression that developed in the western Caribbean and crossed over Central America earlier this week. The moisture associated with that system has now emerged in the eastern Pacific and may not only become the next named tropical storm of the 2023 season, but conditions could allow it to intensify rapidly, similar to Otis and Norma earlier this month.

Satellite images on Friday showed showers and thunderstorms that conglomerated about a center a couple hundred miles to the southwest of Guatemala, as well as high clouds radiating outward on top of the mass, indicative of ripe conditions for development and strengthening. Even though this particular batch of thunderstorms may not lead to the actual tropical system, it is a sign that the area is conducive for tropical activity.

"Water temperatures are well into the 80s F in the region, which is well above the threshold of 80 degrees to foster tropical development," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

This image of the eastern Pacific, near the coast of Central America, was captured on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, and shows a budding tropical system that may become the next hurricane in the basin. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"There is very little wind shear affecting the system," Douty added. Wind shear is represented by stiff breezes blowing from one direction or shifting directions that can hinder or prevent tropical development when strong.

Both low wind shear and very warm water were present when Otis rapidly intensified earlier this week. Otis transitioned from a 70-mph tropical storm to a 160-mph Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in 12 hours. Otis made landfall near Acapulco with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, which had deadly and devastating consequences. Otis was the only Category 5 hurricane on record to hit the Acapulco area.

The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2023 eastern Pacific hurricane season is Pilar.

The system has enough time to develop through this weekend and into early next week with a high chance of becoming a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. There is the potential that it may reach major hurricane intensity with sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

"The newest storm is likely to track in farther to the south along the coast when compared to Otis," Douty said. While that is good news in Acapulco, where search, rescue and recovery operations are underway in the wake of Otis, the storm could deal a heavy blow to areas farther to the south along the Pacific coast, should it make a turn back toward the east or northeast.

AccuWeather is projecting the feature to take a meandering path through the weekend. It will likely turn to the east during the early to middle part of next week before the system makes landfall anywhere from Nicaragua to the southern part of Mexico. There is also no guarantee the system will strike land due to light steering breezes.

Near where the potent system moves ashore will be the likelihood of heavy rain, flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds and storm surge. How extreme these conditions are will depend on the strength of the system as it nears the coast and pushes inland. However, downpours and rough surf may affect coastal areas as far south as Nicaragua and as far to the north as the Mexico state of Chiapas.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as it approaches land.

