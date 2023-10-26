Cyclone Lola leaves behind 'major' damage in Vanuatu in the South Pacific

Packing winds of over 100 mph, Lola destroyed numerous homes across the islands of Vanuatu as it moved through earlier this week. Now what's left of the storm has its sights set on New Zealand.

Cyclone Lola was bearing down on Vanuatu on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Severe Cyclone Lola, packing winds equivalent to that of a major hurricane, rolled through Vanuatu in the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Now a tropical rainstorm, AccuWeather hurricane experts expect some impacts from the storm in New Zealand into early next week.

No casualties were reported in Vanuatu, an archipelago of islands located in the South Pacific about 1,090 miles (1,750 km) to the east of northern Australia, as Lola moved through on Tuesday and Wednesday; however, numerous homes were destroyed on Pentecost Island, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

The Vanuatu Meteorology Department said Lola's central winds were estimated to be over 100 mph (165 km/hr) on Tuesday before it impacted the country, making it the equivalent of a major Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS). By Friday, local time, Lola was classified as a tropical rainstorm, but the system is still expected to bring rain and wind impacts to others in the South Pacific through next Tuesday.

Assessment of damage begins in Vanuatu in the wake of Lola

On Thursday morning, local time, Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office issued an "all clear" for the country in the wake of Lola in order to start the assessment and disaster relief process.

Initial reports from the island indicate "major" damage from the storm's ferocious winds. Those reports were spotty due to a loss of communications on the islands, but local officials told RNZ that homes, schools and plantations were destroyed and that the central provinces of Penama and Malampa were the most affected. No casualties have yet been reported.

The International Federation of the Red Cross said in a press release that they were ready to mobilize support in the country. They also noted in the release that Lola had just sent an 'early warning' shot for this cyclone season to the country and its neighbors in the South Pacific.

Prior to impacting the country as a "severe" cyclone, Lola peaked with winds ranked as a Category 5 on Australia's Bureau of Meteorology Tropical Cyclone Intensity Scale, with winds near 135 mph (about 215 km/h). That is the highest level on Australia's scale, which differs from the SSHWS.

Some relief for Vanuatu, with Cyclone Lola now a tropical low.

But it has left some pretty horrific damage in its wake.

The worst I’ve seen is to this school on the Pentecost, about 190km north of Port Vila.

They have satellite internet, network still down in most places… pic.twitter.com/2TmbXCzYPD — Nick Sas (@Sasbites) October 25, 2023

Ahead of the storm's impacts, "red alerts" were issued by local officials, and people fled to evacuation centers, according to Australia's ABC News.

The storm will go down as the earliest Category 5 (using Australia's scale) cyclone on record in the southern hemisphere, shattering the old record held by cyclones Joan in 1975 and Graham in 1991, which both reached that status on Dec. 5, during the traditional heart of the Australian cyclone season.

Lola will join forces with another storm before impacting New Zealand

Having lost wind intensity since impacting Vanuatu, Lola is now a tropical rainstorm, but it is forecast by AccuWeather's team of international forecasters to continue tracking southeastward. Lola will bring heavy rain and strong winds to a portion of New Zealand into next week.

Former TC #Lola will merge with front to the south to bring gusty winds & rain, some heavy, to northern #NewZealand Sunday into Tuesday, local time. pic.twitter.com/u8MpIips4Y — Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) October 27, 2023

Beginning later this weekend, northern New Zealand will be in line for heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal impacts from Sunday through Tuesday of next week, local time. It will come as Lola merges with another storm currently located to the east of Australia.

Meteorologists at New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) have issued watches and warnings ahead of Rainstorm Lola's impacts. They will come just days after another storm impacted the Canterbury and Wellington areas, leading to thousands of lightning strikes and strong winds that blew a truck on its side.

