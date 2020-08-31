After Nana and Omar, what's next for the Atlantic?
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 3, 2020 6:35 AM
Wild winds from Typhoon Maysak whipped through this parking garage in Jeju City, South Korea, on Sept. 2. Maximum wind speeds were measured up to 101 mph.
The record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is continuing to show no signs of slowing down.
Tropical Depression 15 developed off the coast of North Carolina on Monday before becoming Tropical Storm Omar on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nana formed.
By Wednesday evening, Nana had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds and made landfall on the coast of Belize early Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Omar was falling apart northeast of Bermuda.
With Omar falling apart and Nana forecast to rapidly weaken now that it is over land, will there be a breather in the season? Forecasters say that is unlikely, with areas being monitored for development in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean.
A tropical disturbance, known as a tropical wave, has emerged off the west coast of Africa. Dozens of these waves emerge from Africa each hurricane season, but only a handful of them actually develop further.
The most recent wave is combining with another disturbance that is near the Cabo Verde Islands, which are located several hundred miles west of Africa. The combination of these two areas has resulted in a very large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Over the next few days, the current state of disorganization is likely to change.
"This wave coming off is still disorganized and will be running into a bit of shear early on, then moves into a much more favorable environment this weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde. "Once it reaches the favorable area this weekend, it will likely become more organized and become a tropical depression and could further develop heading into next week."
If this disturbance does become a tropical depression, it would become Tropical Depression 17. If the system strengthens into a tropical storm (maximum sustained winds 39-73 mph), it would be given the next name on the list for 2020, Paulette.
A second area being watched for potential development is several hundred miles to the west. This system is currently only producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms. Since this area of disturbed weather is nearly stationary, there is a possibility that the system currently located to its east will absorb this entity. However, if it remains a separate disturbance, then it may also develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm. After Paulette, the next name in the Atlantic is Rene.
With the peak of the hurricane season only a week away and since the season runs until the end of November, many more storms are likely in what is already been a record-setting season. Early this summer, Accuweather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season, which is now underway. AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes in total this season.
