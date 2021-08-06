Sleek and quiet fans to keep you cool day and night
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 1:14 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
There's arguably nothing more frustrating than trying to get some sleep during a humid and hot summer night. The agitating heat enclosing you and damp pillows from the sweat dripping from your forehead can be, well, a nightmare. The only relief is flipping the pillow over to the cool side, which only lasts for a few moments.
What everyone needs to invest in is a fan that can replicate a cool breeze, the kind you feel on a warm summer's day that feels refreshing and gives you a sense of relief. The problem with many fans is that they're loud, and can keep you awake or disrupt your day.
Fortunately, fans have been now engineered to reduce noise, particularly for sleeping at night.
We've gathered the best fans, suitable for all budgets, that will provide you that refreshing breeze and allow you to get a comfortable night's sleep.
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan
Dyson
$549.99
Recognized as one of the most reliable and technologically advanced fans on the market, this two-in-one fan, and air purifier ensures your room is kept cool and you're breathing in clean air with no toxins. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Its recently improved technology means it's now 20% quieter than previous models. And better yet, you can control it with your voice, which saves you hopping out of bed to flip a switch. The Night Mode is most effective and is ideal for light sleepers, it monitors and purifies on the quietest of settings, and also keeps the display at a dimmed level.
Buy it here
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan (Iron/Silver).
Dyson
$399.99
The Pure Cool TOP01 is one of Dyson's more affordable models on the market and is perfect for those who are on a budget. Like the other models, it amplifies the surrounding air to give an uninterrupted stream of air that's been purified. Use the remote control from your bed to dictate the power and settings. Not only is it much safer to use to a standard fan because of there being no need for blades, but it makes it quieter, too.
Buy it here
Fantask 35W 28'' Oscillating Tower Fan 3 Wind Speed Quiet Bladeless Cooling Room
Walmart
$47.99,
$69.99
This three speed Fantask 35W Oscillating Tower Fan is quiet and bladeless, making it the perfect fan to keep you cool as you sleep. It's 28" in length and can be set up by your desk, if you're working from home, or at the foot of your bed to provide a light breeze sensation.
Buy it here
Best Choice Products 47in Quiet Oscillating Tower Fan w/ 3 Adjustable Wind Speeds
Walmart
$64.99,
$92.99
Best Choice's Quiet Oscillating Tower fan is slightly bigger than the Fantask fan, and also has a built-in timer, so you can select it to turn off once you've finally gotten to sleep. Alternatively, you can control it from the remote that's included, so you won't have to get out of bed to turn it up or down.
Buy it here
Honeywell QuietSet Slim Mini Tower Personal Table Fan, HTF210B, Black
Walmart
$24.68
This Slim Mini Tower Table Fan sits perfectly on a bedside table, or on a chair propped next to your bed. It has a 4-speed quietset control, and the motor alone saves up to 50% energy compared to an AC motor. It's more personal compared to other fans and is designed to keep just one person cool at night, which is great if your spouse isn't a fan of fans at night.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
