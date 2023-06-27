New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that air quality was at unhealthy levels in western and central parts of the state as well as the eastern Lake Ontario regions. “If you’re heading out for the day, especially if you’re in a vulnerable group, check the latest air quality information and take steps to protect yourself,” the governor said on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Hochul warned residents that smoke was on its way back to the state and air quality was likely to deteriorate on Wednesday and Thursday. She also said that masks will be made available throughout the state, just as they were when air quality deteriorated severely across the Northeast back in early June.
Air quality levels were unhealthy across parts of New York on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
“Dangerous,” “very unhealthy” and “unhealthy” air quality conditions were reported from Wisconsin to New York on Wednesday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to flow into the Great Lakes and the Midwestern United States. An air quality map from Plume Labs shows the worst levels, highlighted in purple, are located in major Midwestern metropolitan cities, such as Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Columbus. The AQI in all those listed cities was above 200 as of Wednesday morning. “Poor” to “unhealthy” air quality stretched from Canada to as far south as Georgia.
This map from Plume Labs shows the air quality levels across parts of the United States. Purple indicates "very unhealthy" to "dangerous" air quality levels.
As smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to pour into the Midwest, air quality conditions continue to worsen. As of early Wednesday morning, the AQI in Cleveland was 307, which is considered “dangerous.” This means any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everyone. The Cleveland skyline disappeared behind a smoky haze on Wednesday morning. The air quality in Cleveland is expected to remain at a dangerous level through Thursday morning.
A smokey haze hides the Cleveland skyline on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (EarthCam)
Air quality alerts that were confined to the Midwest on Tuesday covered all or part of 13 states as of Wednesday morning. All of Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Delaware were under an air quality alert, with portions of states as far south as North Carolina and Georgia also having an air quality alert in effect. The alert advises people to reduce long or intense activities and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality improves. Additional air quality alerts may be issued on Thursday as wildfire smoke could spread eastward into New England.
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires can cause significant damage to plants. While humans are able to wear masks and protect themselves from the smoke indoors, outside plants aren't so lucky. When plants are exposed to the smoke particles for an extended period of time, it is more difficult for them to bounce back, Oregon State University Extension community horticulturist Brooke Edmunds told The Associated Press. The pollutants and small particle matter that land on plants can block the sunlight, hindering a plant's photosynthesis. This will result in weaker plants and slower growth. Continued exposure can also affect leaves and other parts of the plant, disrupting the ability for it to take up nutrients. Edmunds told the AP that while most plants will pull through, it is vital "to keep an eye on plants for the rest of the summer and give them tender love and care because these events can add to the general stress of plants."
When air quality levels worsen due to wildfire smoke, it’s not just people who are at risk. Wildfire smoke can be just as dangerous for pets as it is for humans. According to Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, the director of primary care at Bond Vet Clinic in New York City, exposure to polluted air can have “profound” impacts on an animal’s health. It can lead to respiratory issues and allergies, and it can even exacerbate existing conditions, such as asthma. To ensure pets’ well-being, Fadl suggested taking the following precautions:
• Limit outdoor activities
• Create a safe environment indoors
• Monitor animals’ symptoms
• Consult with a veterinarian
Wildfire smoke contains very tiny particulate matter, or 2.5 micrometers in diameter – the tiniest pollutant, about 1/20th the width of a human hair, yet also the most dangerous. When inhaled, it can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
When the result of burning trees and grass is inhaled, a person is breathing in more than just smoke and ashes. Toxins and fumes are added to the harmful mix when other things burn, like plastic from house fires. “If you’re close to the fire, you’ll be exposed to carbon monoxide, which poisons your red blood cells and interferes with oxygen uptake, [as well as] nitrogen dioxide, which dissolves in the airway lining fluid to generate a powerful acid that hurts small airways,” said Dr. Brian Christman, a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association. Of particular concern is the inhalation of the tiny particulate matter, Christman said. “These are small enough to be carried into the alveoli, the tiny air sacs of the lung,” he said. This can significantly increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.
There are steps you can take to reduce your exposure, including:
• Remain inside with doors and windows shut to keep the polluted air outside.
• Keep windows closed and set the air conditioning to recirculate mode while in a car.
• Wear an N95 or KN95 mask. Dust masks are not recommended.
• Monitor local air quality reports.
• Use a HEPA air filter in your home to help reduce the risk of smoke exposure.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 9: A woman wears a face mask during the morning commute due to a code orange air quality alert because of smoke from Canadian wildfires on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Compared to earlier in there week, the air quality is much improved on Friday in the Washington DC region and is forecasted to dissipate this weekend. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada has reached across the Atlantic Ocean and become visible in Europe. On Tuesday morning, the smoke was concentrated over the Iberian Peninsula.
"There also appears to be some higher-atmosphere smoke over Ireland and southern England, but it will likely be less noticeable near the ground there, due to cloudiness," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny.
Air quality across much of Portugal and Spain was in the 'moderate' to 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range on Tuesday afternoon, local time. The smoke may reach the ground in Europe over the next few days, but most of it is expected to remain at higher altitudes.
If you live in a big city or are in an area that has endured high concentrations of wildfire smoke, you’ve probably gotten an air quality alert on your phone. But what is the alert for? The Air Quality Index is an indicator that allows residents of an impacted area to assess the air quality with a single value that accounts for the concentration of different pollutants. The higher the value of the AQI, the more polluted the air and the greater the health risk. On the other hand, a low value equates to less pollution in the air and a lower health impact.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency created its AQI to track the air quality around the U.S. on a scale of 0 to 500, with 500 and above representing a hazardous level. Plume Labs, which is owned by AccuWeather, has thresholds linked to the exposure limits for the different pollutants ranging from 0 to 250 and over.
A jogger runs along the shoreline of Lake Michigan with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires in the background, on June 27, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)
A High-A level baseball game -- the third-highest level of play in Minor League Baseball -- was postponed on Tuesday due to poor air quality. The game between the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Dayton Dragons was originally scheduled to start Tuesday evening at Comstock Park -- a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The game will now take place on Friday as a doubleheader. Poor air quality impacted much of Michigan on Tuesday due to wildfires in Canada. In Grand Rapids, the air quality index was at a dangerous level of 300 on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to remain at a dangerous level through at least Wednesday.
The poor air quality fueled by the Canada wildfires has continued to move eastward into Tuesday evening. In Ohio, the air quality has reached unhealthy levels across much of the state including in Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Very unhealthy levels were observed in the northwestern portion of the state including Toledo. In Pennsylvania, unhealthy air quality began to impact the far western side of the state, including just east of Youngstown, Ohio. The air quality is expected to worsen in Pennsylvania as the smoke moves into the state.
Air quality levels are nearing the levels that were recorded across New York City in early June as a plume of smoke spread across the eastern United States. As of Tuesday morning, air quality conditions across the Midwest ranged from “unhealthy” to “dangerous.” The AQI in Chicago was 208, which is just shy of the “very dangerous.” Farther north, in Milwaukee, AQI levels were above 230 and nearing “dangerous” levels.
Hazy skies are seen in Chicago on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke creates poor air quality across the Midwest. (EarthCam)
During the worst of the air quality event in early June, air quality levels in New York City reached “hazardous.” At one point, New York City was ranked as the city with the worst air quality in the world. AQI levels in the city reached 355, which surpassed levels in Delhi, India, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which had AQIs of 168 and 167, respectively.
A view of Chicago on Monday (left) before wildfire smoke arrived in the city, and on Tuesday (right) when wildfire smoke was causing very unhealthy air quality. (AccuWeather/Emmy Victor)
The shoreline of Chicago on Lake Michigan looked drastically different on Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday, according to AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor. Victor said the week started off “sunny and mild in Chicago.” But by Tuesday, things quickly became hazy. Wildfire smoke from Canada pushed into the region and made the skyline disappear behind a cloud of smoky haze. As of Tuesday afternoon, air quality levels were “dangerous" in Chicago. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, air quality levels will remain elevated through midweek.
Many people were going about their normal routines Tuesday, trying to make the best of a day blanketed in a thick haze from the Canadian wildfires that have been raging over the past several days. Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Cleveland, have been shrouded in a coat of unhealthy air. Images from the region show surreal scenes of dark skies.
Canada is officially in the middle of its worst wildfire season on record as fires continue to burn out of control across the country with little relief in sight, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The air quality reached "dangerous" levels in Chicago early Tuesday afternoon. (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)
The AQI surpassed 250 in Chicago early Tuesday afternoon, the benchmark for “dangerous” air quality conditions. At this extreme level, breathing in the air for just a few minutes can cause “serious health effects,” according to Plume Labs. The air quality was even worse in Milwaukee, where the AQI reached 266 at 1:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Dangerous air quality was also being reported in towns across Michigan and northern Indiana.
This ongoing wildfire season in Canada is officially the worst on record. With more than 19 million acres burned (and counting), the country has surpassed its previous record of 17,559,303 from 1995, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC). More than 330,000 new acres of land have burned daily across the country since May 1, and Quebec is the province with the most land burned so far this season with more than 6.3 million acres, according to the CIFFC.
Smoke from the fires has caused notable air quality issues across the United States this month. Recently, the smoke has also affected the air quality in parts of Europe, including the Iberian Peninsula. “There also appears to be some higher atmosphere smoke over Ireland and southern England, but it will likely be less noticeable near the ground there due to cloudiness,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.
Air quality worsened across Chicago on Tuesday, June 27, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifted into the city. (EarthCam)
Air quality in Chicago was at “very unhealthy” levels Tuesday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs geared up for a match at the latter’s Wrigley Field. The city had an AQI of 208 by Tuesday afternoon, at which point experts warned residents to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities. If the game is rescheduled, this will be the second time in a month that the Phillies were unable to play due to the Canadian wildfire smoke. On June 7, a game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to the smoke filling the Philadelphia sky, worsening air quality across the city. Pollution levels at the time had reached as high as 261 on the U.S. AQI scale, according to past data, which falls under the “very unhealthy” range.
Widespread wildfire smoke has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue air quality alerts across the Midwest, including all of Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. The alert advises people to reduce long or intense outdoor activities until air quality improves across the region. “The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources added. Additional air quality alerts may be issued as the wildfire smoke spreads eastward.
A satellite photo shows wildfire smoke spreading into the Midwest. (NOAA)
Visible satellite images on Tuesday morning revealed a large plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires spreading across parts of the Midwest. An upper-level, low-pressure system spinning across southern Ontario was spreading dry and smoky air from the many large wildfires still burning across Canada. As of Tuesday afternoon, the thickest smoke could be seen over eastern Wisconsin and Lake Michigan while lighter smoke was dispersed across much of Illinois.
Eastern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality conditions across the Midwest as a new wave of wildfire smoke blows from Canada across the Great Lakes. At 10 a.m. CDT, the AQI in Milwaukee was 240, just shy of reaching ‘dangerous’ levels, according to the Plume Labs air quality scale.
“Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody,” Plume Labs said about conditions when the AQI exceeds 250. The unhealthy air quality is due to Fine Particulate Matter, or particles in the air that are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Particles of this size can impact the lungs and heart and enter the bloodstream when people breathe the polluted air.
The Earthcam at Chicago, Illinois shows smoky skies on the morning of June 27, 2023. (Earthcam)
The Chicago skyline appeared out of focus on Tuesday morning as a new plume of thick smoke from Canadian wildfires advanced over the Midwest. The air quality in Chicago reached “very unhealthy” levels, with the AQI exceeding 200, according to Plume Labs, an air quality company owned by AccuWeather. “Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities,” Plume Labs said. A weather station at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reported visibility of less than 2 miles due to dense wildfire smoke in the area.
AccuWeather Air Quality map shows the results of smoke over the Midwest on the morning of June 27, 2023.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said that air quality conditions should improve somewhat in places like Chicago and Milwaukee on Wednesday but could worsen in areas farther east, including Detroit and Cleveland. The wildfire smoke, originating from fires burning across Canada, may also fan out farther west and impact places such as Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.
AccuWeather users can follow along with air quality conditions in an interactive map powered by exclusive Plume Labs data and take proper precautions. There is also an interactive smoke map that can help AccuWeather visitors monitor conditions in their area.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicYour Local Asthma Forecast