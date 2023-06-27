Wildfire smoke contains very tiny particulate matter, or 2.5 micrometers in diameter – the tiniest pollutant, about 1/20th the width of a human hair, yet also the most dangerous. When inhaled, it can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

When the result of burning trees and grass is inhaled, a person is breathing in more than just smoke and ashes. Toxins and fumes are added to the harmful mix when other things burn, like plastic from house fires. “If you’re close to the fire, you’ll be exposed to carbon monoxide, which poisons your red blood cells and interferes with oxygen uptake, [as well as] nitrogen dioxide, which dissolves in the airway lining fluid to generate a powerful acid that hurts small airways,” said Dr. Brian Christman, a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association. Of particular concern is the inhalation of the tiny particulate matter, Christman said. “These are small enough to be carried into the alveoli, the tiny air sacs of the lung,” he said. This can significantly increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.



There are steps you can take to reduce your exposure, including:

• Remain inside with doors and windows shut to keep the polluted air outside.

• Keep windows closed and set the air conditioning to recirculate mode while in a car.

• Wear an N95 or KN95 mask. Dust masks are not recommended.

• Monitor local air quality reports.

• Use a HEPA air filter in your home to help reduce the risk of smoke exposure.