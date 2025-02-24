CDC: Flu season worst in a decade

Copied

At least 29 million illnesses and 370,000 hospitalizations have been related to the flu, as well as 16,000 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. (Photo Credit: Adobe stock/HealthDay)

The current flu season is shaping up to be the worst in a decade.

So far, there have been at least 29 million illnesses and 370,000 hospitalizations related to the flu -- the most since the 2015-2016 season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly flu report.

There have also been 16,000 deaths caused by the flu, the CDC says.

"Just recently, for the first time this year, flu deaths have surpassed COVID deaths," Dr. Lauren Siewny, medical director of the Duke University Emergency Department in Durham, N.C., told HealthDay TV.

There are a few reasons for why this season has been so bad, she said.

"Some of it may be some lingering effects from the COVID pandemic -- that we're just starting to see folks out and about more and spreading communicable disease," Siewny said.

There are a few reasons for why this season has been so bad, she said.

"Some of it may be some lingering effects from the COVID pandemic -- that we're just starting to see folks out and about more and spreading communicable disease," Siewny said.

She also recommends that people get prompt treatment for the flu, which now can include antiviral drugs that are likely to shorten a person's illness.

"There's absolutely a window," Siewny said. "If you think you have the flu, if you test positive for the flu, and you're in one of those conditions that would be potentially susceptible to severe disease, we really want to get that medication started within the first 48 hours."

Likewise, people should head to the ER if they develop severe symptoms, she added.

"The things that we really want to see in the emergency department are shortness of breath -- that is going to be the number one for us every time -- confusion, severe dehydration, chest pain," Siewny said. "Those are the things that I would kind of bypass urgent care and come to the emergency department for evaluation."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about influenza.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.