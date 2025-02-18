Wyoming woman hospitalized with bird flu in third confirmed human case

(File photo credit: Stephen Shaver/UPI)

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Wyoming woman hospitalized with bird flu is the state's first human case after her flock of chickens became infected and died, according to state officials.

The Wyoming Department of Health said Friday that an older woman from Platte County tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza. It represents the third confirmed U.S hospitalization related to H5N1.

"While this is a significant development as bird flu activity is monitored in Wyoming and across the country, it is not something we believe requires a high level of concern among most Wyoming residents," Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in a release.

Wyoming confirmed its first case in dairy cows last year in June. Infections have been reported in more than 960 cattle herds in at least 16 states. In addition to chickens, bird flu has infected mountain lion cubs, snow geese, foxes, great horned owls and bald eagles.

Infected birds shed virus through their saliva, mucous and feces, the state health department says. Harrist said the unidentified woman was hospitalized in another state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 70 cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the United States in the last year.

The current outbreak of avian flu is said to be responsible for the death of at least 100 million birds since the start of the most recent outbreak in 2022, including 22 million in the last month, according to the latest U.S Department of Agriculture data.

Health experts have sounded the alarm about U.S. readiness to handle the spread.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration paused the release of key public health studies, stalling research that could provide insight into how this particular virus spreads to animals and people.

The first American death via bird flu was reported in Louisiana early last month.

Harrist cited common-sense steps for people to protect themselves, such as not eating uncooked or undercooked food. She said it is important to cook poultry, eggs and other animal products to the recommended temperature, avoid cross-contamination between raw and cooked food and avoid direct contact with wild birds.