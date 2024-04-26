AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice of Any Known Source for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Flooding

AccuWeather warned businesses near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, of several rounds of heavy thunderstorms leading to the second major flooding event in as many weeks with more advance notice than any other known source.

AccuWeather's More Advance Notice and Better Detailed Forecasts

On April 11, 2024, rounds of heavy thunderstorms led to a second significant flooding event in as many weeks near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, four days ahead of both the flooding and a flash flood watch being issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), AccuWeather forecasts for AccuWeather For Business customers, including departments of transportation in the region, correctly predicted: "flooding risk will be higher due to recent heavy rains." AccuWeather customers received this far greater advance notice than any other known source, enabling them to prepare better.

The AccuWeather forecast stated, "Rain can cause flooding due to already saturated ground." At the same time, the NWS forecast for Pittsburgh did not mention flooding, only saying "showers with a chance of thunderstorms."

