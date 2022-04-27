6 million Southern California residents face unprecedented water restrictions
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 27, 2022 12:51 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 27, 2022 12:52 PM EDT
Millions of dollars in helicopter equipment, research and water conservation is being invested in California as leaders face the reality of a worsening drought.
Southern California officials took unprecedented measures this week to restrict water usage for 6 million residents amid the state's unrelenting drought.
The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and implemented an emergency water conservation program for the first time in its history on Tuesday. These measures mandate residents and businesses across portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties to slash water usage by 20-30%. The drastic cuts limit outdoor watering to one day per week.
"This drought is serious, and one of the most alarming challenges our region has ever faced," MWD officials said in a statement announcing the new restrictions, adding that "unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
The extreme measures, while approved on Tuesday, will not take effect until June 1, according to KABC-TV. Agencies that are supplied with water by MWD and fail to enforce the restrictions among their customers will be subject to fines up to $2,000 per acre-foot of water that exceeds the mandates.
So what led to such drastic cuts? Experts say the restrictions have been years in the making.
Record-breaking drought conditions over the past three years have resulted in historically low water levels in California's reservoirs, the lifeblood of the state's water supply. Many are running significantly below their historical average for capacity, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
This, combined with record dryness during January, February and March of this year, has pushed water supplies to the limit and forced officials to make significant cuts.
A drier-than-normal winter in California has left the region in dire straits heading into the summer months, as the period from December to March is traditionally when the Golden State receives most of the precipitation it needs for the remainder of the year.
The reservoir levels in California as of April 26, 2022.
The entire state is plagued by drought, with more than 95% amid the severe to extreme category, an increase of nearly 30% since the middle of January, according to the United States Drought Monitor. California received some drought relief after a wet December, but the weather pattern quickly dried up at the flip of the calendar to 2022.
To put how dry it's been in California in context, forecasters say it's worth examing several key rainfall totals for major cities across the state.
Downtown Los Angeles averages 9.16 inches of rain from Jan. 1 to March 31, but this year, the City of Angels picked up a mere 1.66 inches, or 18% of average. Farther south in San Diego, conditions weren't quite as bleak, but the city only accounted for 44% of its average rainfall total of 5.64 inches for the same timeframe.
Average precipitation increases dramatically farther north, but even these areas fell well short of historical averages. Eureka, which normally receives around 18 inches of precipitation during the first three months of the year, fell just shy of 4 inches. Even when factoring in a wetter December, the city still fell more than 50% shy of average precipitation.
AccuWeather meteorologists say the short-term outlook for the region does not hold any promise for rain and that the long-range outlook is just as bleak.
According to the newly released 2022 summer forecast for the U.S., AccuWeather's long-range meteorologists believe that another active wildfire season is on the table for California and much of the rest of the Southwest as summer heat combines with the unusual dryness.
"We're going to have all those details down the road here when we release our wildfire [forecast] in May," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com.
