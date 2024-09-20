AccuWeather Founder Dr. Joel Myers to attend Climate Week NYC 2024

Climate Week in New York City gets underway on Sunday. Among the notable attendees is Dr. Joel Myers, Founder and Executive Chairman of AccuWeather.

As Climate Week NYC kicks off this Sunday in the heart of New York City, it promises to be a pivotal event dedicated to fostering climate action. Organized annually, this charity event brings together an influential mix of business leaders, political change makers and local decision-makers to inspire and drive meaningful change.

Among the notable attendees is Dr. Joel Myers, Founder and Executive Chairman of AccuWeather, who debuted his book "Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History" earlier this year and recently launched an exciting new show of the same name on the AccuWeather Network. This week-long event aims to galvanize efforts across various sectors to combat climate change and create a sustainable future for our planet.

AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers discusses how the Earth’s climate has changed over time and how that has affected the weather.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter got a chance to sit down with Dr. Myers, to discuss how our climate has changed over time.

"It's hard to believe, but just 12,000 years ago, we were in the heart of an ice age," Dr. Myers said. "At that time the ice was over two miles thick over Montreal, Canada. So, the northern continents, the Northern Hemisphere were covered by ice down to New York City...So, much of the United States was unlivable, it was just so cold. And then the ice started melting."

