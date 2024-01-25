Climate and extreme weather take center stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos

AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel Myers joined the WEF community in Davos this year for the launch of his new book, “Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History,“ and hosted a discussion at Goals House with other leaders in the climate and sustainability space.

Copied

Davos, Switzerland. (Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Weather was a hot topic at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year, and not just because of the freezing temperatures at the Swiss mountain resort.

WEF, a non-profit, independent foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, brings together leaders from business, cultural, political and social spheres and has evolved into a global platform that addresses pressing global issues. The Forum’s Annual Meeting, held in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a platform for dialogue among leaders and is designed to address the world’s biggest challenges.

One of the key themes at Davos this year was discussing a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy. Extreme weather was identified as the number one long-term risk in the 2024 World Economic Forum Global Risks Report, and as the frequency and severity of extreme weather and climate events increase, so do their direct economic costs.

A logo of the World Economic Forum WEF is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

“Humanity is in crisis,” said Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director of the Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum. In a session at the Annual Meeting, Neo noted, “2023 was the hottest year on record… extreme drought, extreme rainfall, heatwaves, wildfires, these effects will get worse as the Earth gets closer to and even crosses over tipping points.”

AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel Myers joined the WEF community in Davos this year for the launch of his new book, “Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History,“ and hosted a discussion at Goals House with other leaders in the climate and sustainability space about what we can learn from extreme weather and climate events throughout history, and how business and government leaders can be better prepared to handle them in the future.

“Most of the climate models predict that by the end of the century, the average temperature of the Earth will have increased by three to seven degrees," Dr. Myers said. "Such an increase in temperature would have dramatic impacts on sea levels, human health, agriculture, energy demand, political tensions, migration and all aspects of human life. My concern is that the dominant climate models may potentially be understating the local impacts from a changing climate, which makes the need for immediate action all the more urgent."

AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel Myers joined the WEF community in Davos this year for the launch of his new book, “Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History,“ and hosted a discussion at Goals House.

Texas Tech University’s Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and one of the most effective communicators on the issue of climate change, also urged that when we talk about environmental crises, it is important to connect them to the things that matter most to us: food, shelter, the natural world, and the people we love.

Dr. Myers said that focusing on the personal and local impact of a crisis is a natural human reaction and is one of the key challenges the team of experts at AccuWeather can help with. "When we hear that the temperature of the Earth on average may rise 5 degrees Fahrenheit over the next 50 years, we don’t necessarily consider that means some places on Earth could potentially only increase a couple of degrees while others may increase 10 or more degrees. Those variations could make a huge difference, depending on where you live,” Dr. Myers continued.

“For example, if you live in Arizona, how will climate change affect you? Will it mean that the number of days over 110 degrees becomes so high over the next 20 or 30 years that you will need to relocate? How will that affect air conditioner use and the local energy grid? Or, if you are a company planning a market expansion, will changing climate and weather create major issues in the location where you want to build your new facility? This is the kind of applied scientific information that I believe people want and need to know.”

AccuWeather’s approach to climate change is to study the climate models along with its own superior historical weather data and microscale forecast modeling to determine how these global climate forecasts could impact conditions in individual locations, everything from temperatures and growing seasons to sea levels and potential increases in different types of severe weather. Dr. Myers told leaders in Davos that AccuWeather's goal is to help people understand how climate change could personally affect them, their families, their cities, their safety, and their businesses.

While advances in green energy, including solar, geothermal, and hydrogen, are significant and promising, experts agree that they need to grow much more rapidly on a global scale to make up for the increasing demand for electricity. Reducing methane emissions can also be a mitigating factor in climate change, and some energy companies are making progress to get close to zero methane emissions within ten years. New breakthrough technologies like fusion, which produce no greenhouse gases or radioactive waste products, could become commercially available within 20 years and change climate forecasts significantly.

“With climate change continuing, undoubtedly with a significant portion of it due to human activity, severe weather is shaping our history more and more each day. The art and science of weather prediction has improved dramatically over the last 100 years, some of it led by AccuWeather, allowing us to more accurately anticipate the impacts of weather and climate. But what we do with that knowledge is up to us.”

“The secret sauce is leadership,” said IKEA CEO Jesper Brodin, echoing that sentiment in his own address to world leaders at the WEF. “Leadership to accept that responsibility to commit based on the knowledge that the alternative is absolutely unthinkable.”

All of these factors need to be taken into account in creating accurate predictions, argues Dr. Myers, and noted that this is where advanced weather modeling can help guide decisions for government, individual companies, and people.

“Our ability to forecast and understand weather and climate change has grown by leaps and bounds over the past decades, yet we must remain humble. We have become better at modeling and predicting but no better at controlling the weather. We can tell you the path of the hurricane more accurately than ever, but we cannot stop it. We can warn you of a blizzard but not keep it off your doorstep,” Dr. Myers said. “As changing climates put animals into contact with humans in new ways, will another pandemic emerge? We are still in the immediate aftermath of these disasters, and it is too early to know how history will be impacted. Weather nudges us in ways large and small. We can only imagine how it will continue to alter our best-laid plans and shape our history as we go forward. Yet I remain optimistic in our ability to meet these challenges.”

“Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History” is currently the #1 New Release in Weather on Amazon, and is also available from Barnes & Noble and wherever good books are sold.