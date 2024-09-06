AccuWeather debuts new show, 'Invisible Iceberg'

Journey through time and around the world to discover the fascinating and impactful ways climate and weather shaped history with AccuWeather Network Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno and AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers.

AccuWeather is thrilled to announce the debut of a captivating new show featuring its Founder, Executive Chairman, and renowned author, Dr. Joel N. Myers. In the enlightening new series, “Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History,” Dr. Myers delves deep into the fascinating and impactful ways climate and weather have shaped world events from the dawn of time to the present day.

Drawing from his debut book, “Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History,” Dr. Myers offers viewers a unique meteorological perspective on historical events including the Hindenburg disaster, the assassination of JFK, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the pioneering flights of the Wright brothers, and the tragic Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.

Tune in to this must-watch series, "Invisible Iceberg" Mondays and Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET on the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW and gain a deeper appreciation for the invisible iceberg that has silently steered the course of history.

The AccuWeather Network is accessible via cable TV, while AccuWeather NOW offers a comprehensive streaming service available on Roku, Zumo, STIRR, LG, and Plex. Enjoy 24/7 programming dedicated to weather phenomena, extreme natural events, global forecasts, and a variety of climate and weather-related documentaries from around the globe.