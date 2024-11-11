AccuWeather Exclusively Provides 24 Hours of Additional Advance Notice and Most Accurate Forecast for Significant Flooding in Georgia and South Carolina

Other sources predicted far fewer amounts, such as 4-6 inches. In all, there were more than hundreds of roads closed, dozens of reports of flash flooding, and at least several water rescues.

Aaron Rigsby reports from South Carolina where a dam has failed amid severe flooding which continues to affect the area.

A day in advance of the National Weather Service (NWS), AccuWeather was the first known source to raise the alarm for significant flooding on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, across parts of South Carolina and Georgia. A zone from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Valdosta, Georgia, was flooded by 8-12 inches of rain in just one day; this amount of rain is three to four times the historical average for all of November. AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly predict that 8-12 inches of rain would fall. Other sources predicted far fewer amounts, such as 4-6 inches. In all, there were more than hundreds of roads closed, dozens of reports of flash flooding, and at least several water rescues.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

• Two days in advance of the flooding and one day in advance of the NWS mentioning a flood risk, AccuWeather was the first known source to predict that “significant rainfall” could lead to “flash flooding” across Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

• On Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasts again were the only ones to describe the magnitude of the risk, conveying “risk of significant flash flooding; watch for avoid rapidly rising water.”

• At the same time, NWS Charleston was only forecasting “minor flooding possible.” They did not heighten their forecast risk until 5 p.m. Wednesday, 12 hours later.

• AccuWeather correctly predicted that a zone from southern Georgia to eastern South Carolina would receive 8-12 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMaxTM of 15 inches. This is exactly what occurred; there were widespread reports of 10-12 inches.

• At the same time, the NWS Charleston only predicted 4-6 inches.

• AccuWeather forecasts were the only ones to specifically warn to “watch for flash flooding” across the area that ended up being impacted.

• In the special briefing the NWS Columbia provided Tuesday, there was no mention of flooding.

• The NWS did not issue Flash Flood watches until midday Wednesday, nearly 48 hours AFTER AccuWeather first raised the alarm about the flood risk.

• AccuWeather issued an exclusive AccuWeather Alert for Flash Flood Potential on Tuesday, 15 hours BEFORE the NWS issued a Flash Flood watch. The watch only occurred after the rain had already begun, leaving limited time for people and businesses to prepare.

• AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details, such as how much rain was expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather for Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations and business continuity and supply chain concerns.

AccuWeather’s first notice of potential flooding provided 48 hours advance notice, compared to the NWS. Therefore, AccuWeather customers were better prepared to take action to protect lives and property.



More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn more about how to better protect your business and keep your people safer with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service.