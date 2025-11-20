Meet the Mets: Alyson Hoegg, AccuWeather's Senior Meteorologist and Commercial Forecast Services Lead

Copied

Meet AccuWeather's Alyson Hoegg, a Senior Meteorologist and Commercial Forecast Services Lead, who handles a majority of forecasts across the U.S. to help warn businesses about threats to operations.

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

-- Alyson's work focuses on the short-range forecast for the next several hours to the next several days

-- Her focus is on severe weather, tropical systems and winter weather

-- She interacts with AccuWeather For Business Snow Warning Service clients, issuing alerts, warnings and advisories for clients across North America to alert them of upcoming hazardous winter weather

Combining Education, Experience and AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™

Cars sit in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive after accidents and drifting snow stranded the drivers during last night's blizzard Feb. 2, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. As of late morning over 20 inches of snow had fallen, making this snowstorm the third largest recorded in the city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Alyson's interest in the weather began at a young age. Her first weather memory was the Blizzard of 1996, which dumped between 18-24 inches of snow in the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania where she grew up.

"As a young child at that time, it was amazing to see the amount of snow that could fall from one storm" Alyson Hoegg, Senior Meteorologist and Commercial Forecast Services Lead

Her interest continued to grow as she watched the news each morning before school to learn what the weather would be like for the coming days.

While at a family reunion in the summer of 1998, Alyson's family heard the distant rumbles of thunder and had to shelter from a severe thunderstorm that brought down trees and caused other damage nearby.

After high school, Alyson moved to State College to attend Penn State University, where she majored in meteorology with a focus in forecasting and communications. After graduation, she started her career with AccuWeather in 2013 as a member of the Forecasting Team.

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Throughout Alyson's time with AccuWeather, she has forecasted for all parts of the world, but her primary focus has always been on short-term weather. Early on in her career, she began working with AccuWeather For Business Snow Warning Service customers, and developed a great relationship with those customers. Alyson has also edited AccuWeather's forecasting database, doing TV and newspaper forecasts, drawn graphics and lead her team on various shifts.

In 2021 she was promoted to a Forecasting Supervisor. In this role, she oversees the development of her team through career pathing, personal development and day-to-day operations. In January 2024, she was promoted to Commercial Forecast Services Lead to oversee AccuWeather For Business Snow Warning Service.

In this role, she works with a team of meteorologists to issue warnings ahead of hazardous winter weather events for clients across North America. These warnings provide detail about the upcoming weather so clients can make critical decisions to protect their assets.

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business



2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season through Sept. 4, 2020. Wikipedia

Several events over Alyson's career stand out as unique. The first was the significant snow and ice event that occurred along the Gulf Coast in January 2025. Many cities from southeast Texas all the way to the Florida panhandle saw accumulating snow and ice. This wasn’t just an inch of snow, but many areas had several inches of snow, with New Orleans recording eight inches of snow.

The second was the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which featured a record number of named tropical storms across the basin. Many of these storms made landfall somewhere in the Caribbean or in the United States.

Alyson lives in Bellefonte, Pa. with her dog, Chipper. In her free time, she loves spending time outside biking through the hills and valleys of central Pennsylvania, hiking, golfing and enjoying nature photography.

She is also involved in her church where she runs the Tech Team with sound and video. She also runs the Helping Hands Team that travels to a synod camp twice per year to assist with projects. She participates with the church’s Anti-Hunger Team, running food distributions twice a month partnered with the Central Pa. Food Bank. Each distribution provides food to 150-200 families across central Pennsylvania.

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

Virtually Eliminate the Risk of Being Surprised by Snow and Ice

To make the best decisions every time, you need the Superior Accuracy™ of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™. Study after study shows that AccuWeather provides the most accurate, precise, and detailed forecasts, which give you an exclusive umbrella of protection.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. Last winter, AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times for snow and ice was just 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

>>Better protect your employees and assets this winter with AccuWeather's Snow Warning ServiceTM. Contact AccuWeather today.