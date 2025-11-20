AccuWeather expert meteorologists are forecasting a series of severe weather during the week of Thanksgiving, which could create challenges for businesses

AccuWeather® long-range experts say a series of storms is forecast to move across the United States next week, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds and fog

“Storms could cause major travel headaches in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. People heading out on the highways should be prepared for snowy conditions in parts of the Midwest and Northwest,” said AccuWeather® Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok. “Drivers could encounter rain and fog as storms push from the central U.S. to the Northeast before Thanksgiving Day.”

Weather can have a significant impact on retail inventory management. Here are five ways to manage these challenges.

Weather is a powerful force that can significantly affect all industries, and retail is no exception. Weather conditions can lead to several inventory challenges for retailers, affecting everything from supply chain management to customer satisfaction. Here are five key aspects of weather-induced retail inventory challenges and how data from AccuWeather For Business can help companies weather any storm.

1. Seasonal Variations and Demand Fluctuations

One of the most critical aspects of retail inventory management is understanding how weather patterns influence consumer behavior. Winter storms or scorching summer heatwaves can significantly affect the demand for specific products. It's crucial for retailers to anticipate these seasonal variations and plan their inventory accordingly.

2. Supply Chain Disruptions

Severe weather events like hurricanes, snowstorms, and flooding can disrupt the entire supply chain, from production and transportation to warehousing and distribution. Retailers must be prepared for these disruptions and have strategies to maintain an uninterrupted flow of products to their stores.

3. Inventory Optimization

Retailers face a constant challenge when it comes to optimizing their inventory. Weather-induced events can lead to sudden spikes in demand for certain products and dwindling sales for others. Adjusting inventory levels swiftly and efficiently is vital for maintaining profitability.

4. Inventory Loss and Damage

Extreme weather conditions can result in damage to inventory, whether it's due to flooding, power outages, or temperature fluctuations. Retailers must invest in protective measures and insurance policies to mitigate these risks.

5. Data-Driven Decision-Making

To address these challenges effectively, retailers must leverage weather data and analytics. Access to accurate and timely weather forecasts can provide invaluable insights into future conditions, allowing businesses to make informed decisions about inventory management, staff scheduling, and customer communication.

AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish breaks down the details of the Thanksgiving week forecast across the U.S.

Holiday Travel Forecast for Monday, November 24 through Thanksgiving Day

Poor travel conditions are expected across parts of the southern planes and northwest at the start of the holiday week.

“Storms, snow, gusty winds and fog would cause flight delays and cancellations during some of the busiest travel days of the year. Delays and disruptions can quickly ripple across the country during busy holiday travel periods, especially if weather disrupts operations at major hubs like Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta or New York,” Pastelok said.



The storm is expected to advance from the southern plains on Monday into the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms in the Southeast on Wednesday could lead to delays at busy travel hubs in Atlanta and Charlotte.

Colder air in the wake of the storm will bring blustery conditions and some lake-effect snow to the Great Lakes region from Wednesday to Thanksgiving Day. Rain and snow showers are possible along a cold front pivoting from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians through Thanksgiving Day.



People at theme parks and beaches in Florida may encounter some showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday into Thursday, depending on the speed of a cold front.



AccuWeather® long-range experts predict dry conditions and light winds for Thanksgiving Day parades in New York City and Philadelphia.



"At this time, we believe strong winds behind the front will hold off in New York City until the afternoon or evening and should be relatively light for the large balloons during Thanksgiving morning," Pastelok said. "However, if the front is faster, winds may kick up sooner.”



Some flurries or snow may be possible along parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Thursday night.



AccuWeather long-range experts say much of California and the Southwest will stay dry from later Monday through Thanksgiving Day. Santa Ana winds are possible at times next week in California. The risk of fires is expected to be low due to recent rain and flooding in the region.

Superior Accuracy™: Better informed, Better protected, Better prepared.

AccuWeather For Business provides historical data and analytics services to help businesses monetize weather conditions and forecast revenue. By combining historical data with the latest forecasts and long-range weather trends, businesses can inform projections for sales growth. AccuWeather uses enhanced techniques to produce a single historical, current, and predicted weather data database to help businesses achieve long-term strategic success.

AccuWeather's custom data is comprehensive, accurate, and quality-controlled and expands in real-time every hour. AccuWeather's historical data allows businesses to identify significant impacts weather has on their operations, such as sales revenue, guest count, consumer demand, and inventory.

