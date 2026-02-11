Integrate AccuWeather's lifesaving alerts into your application

AccuWeather alerts are now available in APIs for integration into software applications

AccuWeather's forecasts and warnings are generated by a dedicated group of meteorologists monitoring for severe weather across the United States and are often the most trusted, most accurate, and often provide the most advance notice compared to all other known weather sources.

AccuWeather's weather data and insights empower businesses to drive new value, reduce costs, streamline and optimize operations, enhance communication, keep employees safer, strengthen supply chains, make the best decisions and increase revenue.

Access to advance notice

AccuWeather’s dedicated team of meteorologists provide advanced notice on potential, threat and imminent weather events following a framework called PTI, Potential Threat and Imminent.

-- Potential alerts provide advanced preparation, days ahead of the event, when there is a potential for impactful weather. Our goal is to provide earlier, more detailed notices, days in advance.

-- Threat alerts are issued on the current day giving notice that users should prepare to act. Threat level alerts are issued when there is increased confidence of impactful weather and provide specific details about the start and end time of an event to better prepare and plan impacting activities

-- Imminent alerts are issued just prior or during an event and users should take immediate action to protect life and property. These alerts fill the gap when the National Weather Service issues alerts too late to make preparations to better protect people and property, and when AccuWeather has identified a dangerous situation. AccuWeather provides specific and supplemental information that the NWS does not provide.

Accuweather developed this PTI framework as a clear, effective and easy to follow formula so lifesaving notifications are taken seriously and not misconstrued.

AccuWeather’s meteorologists are experts in identifying severe weather events and each meteorologist undergoes rigorous certifications.

Expert meteorologists are available 24x7x365. When a severe weather event is identified, AccuWeather’s metrologists follow a protocol to insert the details of the event into our central real-time alert processing. Within seconds, that alert is distributed to our APIs and Premium+ subscribers, making alerts instantly available.

